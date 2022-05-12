Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic will leave Celtic at the end of the season, the club have announced.

The midfielders joined the club in 2013 during Neil Lennon's first spell as manager and between them have won 34 domestic honours at the club.

Saturday's game with Motherwell will be the pair's last game for Celtic, who will be presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy after the match.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said it was fitting they leave "as champions".

"Of course we will miss them, but we wish both Tom and Nir, and their families, great success in everything they do," added the Australian.