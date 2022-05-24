Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fifty-eight Liverpool players have scored for them in the Champions League since 2001-02

Liverpool face Real Madrid on Saturday looking for revenge in a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final.

It will be the Reds' 143rd game in the competition since it was rebranded from the European Cup.

This will also be Liverpool's fifth final in 14 campaigns across that period, with the club having won two and lost two since their return to European football's elite competition in 2001-02.

But can you name all Liverpool's goalscorers in the Champions League era?

To keep it simple we've not included qualifiers or own goals. You have 10 minutes on the clock. Good luck.

Can you name all Liverpool's Champions League scorers? How to play Score: 0 / 58 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 58 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 Give up!