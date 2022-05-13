Last updated on .From the section Football

Andy Woodward appeared on BBC Breakfast to speak about a new BBC drama, Floodlights, which tells his story.

Andy Woodward - the former footballer who exposed the sport's biggest child sex abuse scandal - has told BBC Breakfast he has "more to reveal".

In November 2016, Woodward spoke publicly for the first time about his experience of being sexually abused as a child by former coach Barry Bennell.

A new BBC Two drama - Floodlights - depicts the story of his life.

"I've only just started. I've got a lot more to reveal. Not now, in this moment in time," said Woodward, 48.

"This isn't the space to do it, but it's like 'don't silence me', because I'm ready to move forward."

Floodlights airs on BBC Two on Tuesday, 17 May from 21:00 BST

Woodward waived his anonymity to speak about the abuse he was subjected to as a child by Bennell, who abused him between the ages of 11 and 15.

Woodward's public testimony - first in the Guardian, then on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme - prompted hundreds of others to come forward. An NSPCC hotline - supported by the Football Association - dedicated to footballers who had been sexually abused received more than 860 calls in the first week.

In 2018, Bennell was jailed for 31 years for abusing 12 boys aged eight to 15 between 1979 and 1991. He was sentenced to a further four years in 2020.

Woodward said: "I've had some very dark moments, because when you reveal something like that and you were the whistle-blower, there's a lot of responsibility on yourself.

"I'm now in a very light place, I'm very bright. I have my faith and I'm pushing forward now."

Woodward said he had been involved with the making of Floodlights since its inception four years ago, helping screenwriter Matt Greenhalgh to tell the story.

"Even though Matt's a great writer, he's not lived my life, so that was really important to me to make sure that those layers are there within the film to really get the essence," he said.

"I'm like so many other boys that went through that process, so they can identify themselves."

Woodward said the film was "educational".

An independent review last year into abuse in football from 1970-2005 found the FA made "significant institutional failings" and "did not do enough to keep children safe".

In a statement, chief executive Mark Bullingham offered "a heartfelt apology" from the FA to all survivors and added there was "no excuse" for its failings, adding: "We must acknowledge the mistakes of the past and ensure that we do everything possible to prevent them being repeated."

Woodward published a book about his experiences in 2019 and told Breakfast he plans to continue to encourage other survivors to find their voice.

"Until my last breath, I will continue with this," he said.

"This is my destiny and that's why I'm sat here. I enjoy this now. This is what I want to do, I want to speak to people, I want to encourage others to speak out."

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.