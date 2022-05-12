Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Shamal George kept eight clean sheets for Colchester in 2021-22

Colchester United have taken up an option to extend goalkeeper Shamal George's contract for another season.

The 24-year-old joined the U's from Liverpool in the summer of 2020 on an initial two-year deal and made 32 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign.

The League Two club have offered a new deal to former Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws, 28, who was signed in January on a deal to the end of the season.

Defender Miles Welch-Hayes and keeper Dean Gerken have been released.

Welch-Hayes, 25, played 15 games this season, while Gerken's only appearance came in a Papa Johns Trophy match against West Ham's under-21s.

The 36-year-old made 80 appearances during his second spell with the U's after returning to the club from Ipswich in 2019, having previously played 126 times between 2002 and 2009.