Al Sorour has been seen at some Newcastle United games at St James' Park since the club was taken over

Newcastle United have appointed Majed Al Sorour - the chief executive of the Saudi Golf Federation - as a director of the club.

A listing on the government's Companies House website stated that Al Sorour took the role on 12 May.

He has been seen at some Newcastle games, alongside the club's non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) provided 80% of the funds to take over Newcastle in October 2021.

Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, is also listed on Companies House as a director of Newcastle, along with minority owners Amanda Staveley, who fronted the consortium to buy the Tyneside club, and Jamie Reuben.

PIF, whose chairman is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is also providing funding for a new breakaway invitational golf series which is being overseen by Greg Norman.