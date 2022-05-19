Nine-man Inverness CT came through a penalty shootout with Arbroath after beating Partick Thistle in their first play-off test

On Friday evening, St Johnstone travel to Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off final.

The Saints, double cup winners last season, have suffered an alarming fall from grace.

Caley Thistle know that feeling all too well, having been relegated two years after they won the Scottish Cup in 2015.

Who will prevail and take their place in the top flight next season?

'Inverness have momentum and confidence'

Caley Thistle spent the entire season in the play-off positions and ended up comfortably third, six points behind Arbroath who took them all the way to penalties in the play-off semi-final.

The part-time hosts' dream of promotion to the top flight ended in a 5-3 shootout loss, despite Inverness finishing the second of two goalless legs with nine men after Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy were controversially sent off.

Having seen off Partick Thistle 3-1 on aggregate before edging out Arbroath, the first-leg hosts, who have spent four years in the Championship, must lift themselves for two more gruelling games.

No team has ever managed to come through all three rounds of the play-off to win promotion.

"My players are ready for it," said manager Billy Dodds. "We're in a good place, we've got momentum, we've got confidence, we've earned the right to be here and we're going to give it our best shot.

"It's a hard route to go right through the play-offs. Nobody's done it and we'd love to be the first. My boys are more than capable.

"I'd love an advantage, but the main thing is we're still in the tie going to McDiarmid and putting on the pressure.

"Everybody's got pressure in this game but St Johnstone are probably under more. We want to get them to a place in the tie where they're really starting to think about it."

St Johnstone aim to equal longest top flight sequence

A year hasn't yet passed since St Johnstone completed a domestic cup double. In August, they drew 1-1 away to Galatasaray and LASK in their attempt to qualify for a European group stage.

Seven months on, they face a play-off to retain their top flight status.

They were, by some distance, the lowest scorers in the premiership with just 24, nine less than bottom-of-the-table Dundee.

Since March, St Johnstone's form has been decent. Despite a chastening 7-0 loss to Celtic, they were unbeaten in the rest of April with two victories, and had taken four points from a possible six before Sunday's 4-0 thumping at Easter Road.

"We are on the way up from where we were in January, so that's a positive," said manager Callum Davidson. "We have to finish the job we started in January. We managed to stave off finishing 12th and now we have an opportunity to stay up. We will go out and have a go."

Saints are in their 12th consecutive season in the top flight and avoiding the drop would equal their longest stay.

"It's huge for the club," Davidson added. "We don't want to be in this position but St Johnstone don't have the right to be in the Premiership.

"We work extremely hard to be there and we will do that on Friday night and Monday to make sure we give our supporters, the people of Perth and everyone who works here the chance to enjoy what comes with the Premiership."

Team news

As well as the suspended Duffy and Devine, injured trio Shane Sutherland, Roddy MacGregor and Tom Walsh miss out for the Highlanders.

St Johnstone rested several regulars at Easter Road, but Davidson explained "we lost one or two players at the start of the week" without providing any details.

Tony Gallacher Chris Kane, David Wotherspoon and Craig Bryson are long-term absentees for the visitors.

'Two cracking games ahead'

Since Inverness' 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle at the beginning of March, the Highlanders have won six out of eight games, drawing one, before their play-off run.

"Inverness went into the Partick game having not won in 10," said Sportsound pundit Michael Stewart. "But literally from that result Inverness have turned things around dramatically, and they go into this final with confidence and belief. For Inverness it's a great opportunity."

Former St Johnstone defender Allan Preston is expecting two mouth-watering contests.

He said: "It's going to be a very difficult couple of games against Inverness, but Inverness will be depleted with injuries and suspensions. They don't have the biggest of squads anyway. St Johnstone have to go in as favourites.

"Callum, if he does get through it, it has to undertake a major rebuild. The chairman has got to support him and they've got to say 'we don't want another season like this'.

"It's going to be cracking the two games, really good stuff and I'm looking forward to it."