Real MadridReal Madrid6LevanteLevante0

Real Madrid 6-0 Levante: Karim Benzema equals Raul's Real Madrid goals total

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has scored 42 goals for Real Madrid in just La Liga and the Champions League this season

Karim Benzema became Real Madrid's joint second-highest goalscorer of all time and Vinicius Jr scored a hat-trick as Real hit six to relegate Levante.

Benzema, 34, netted a first-half header from Vinicius Jr's pass to match Raul's 323 goals, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (450) scoring more for the club.

Ferland Mendy put the Spanish champions ahead, with Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr adding the third and fourth.

Vinicius Jr then scored twice more in the second half to seal the rout.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real, who face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, 28 May, clinched their 35th Spanish title at the end of April with four games to spare and ran riot against bottom-of-the-table Levante.

Left-back Mendy scored after only 13 minutes, bursting into the box and shooting past goalkeeper Dani Cardenas before Benzema doubled the lead six minutes later.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr made it 4-0 by half time, both scoring after good work from Luka Modric, who became the first Real player since James Rodriguez in 2015 to contribute three assists in a La Liga match.

Levante needed to win at the Bernabeu and then again in both their last two matches to have any chance of avoiding relegation, but conceded a fifth in the 68th minute.

It was unselfish from Benzema as he collected another brilliant pass from Modric, went around Cardenas and pulled the ball back for Vinicius Jr to get his second and Real's fifth.

Benzema and Modric, both superb throughout, received a rapturous reception when they were substituted with one of the men to have come on, Luka Jovic, setting up Vinicius Jr as the 21-year-old Brazil winger completed his first Real hat-trick.

Vinicius Jr
Vinicius Jr scored his first hat-trick for Real Madrid in his 168th appearance in all competitions

"The coach asked me if I wanted to stay on, and I did for the chance to get a hat-trick," said Vinicius Jr.

"It's my first hat-trick and the team-mates have helped me so much and I'm just very, very happy."

On Benzema, Vinicius Jr added: "I didn't know he had equalled Raul's [goals total], he scores so many goals for us and does so many other things for the team."

Real play at Cadiz on Sunday and end their La Liga campaign at home to Real Betis on 22 May before they aim to become European champions for a 14th time against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

"We have to think about the final and we have to be prepared for it," added Vinicius Jr. "The last match of the season will be the best one."

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6NachoSubstituted forGilaat 82'minutes
  • 23Mendy
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forKroosat 75'minutes
  • 25CamavingaBooked at 43mins
  • 10ModricBooked at 69minsSubstituted forGonzalez Carmonaat 75'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forMarianoat 62'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 75'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 8Kroos
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Casemiro
  • 16Jovic
  • 24Mariano
  • 34Gila
  • 40Fuidias
  • 44Gonzalez Carmona

Levante

Formation 5-3-2

  • 34Cárdenas
  • 20Miramón
  • 4Suárez PierSubstituted forNunes Vezoat 77'minutes
  • 15Postigo
  • 7CáceresSubstituted forCampañaat 39'minutes
  • 2Hidalgo
  • 5RadojaSubstituted forBardhiat 39'minutes
  • 8García
  • 22MeleroSubstituted forCanteroat 57'minutes
  • 21Gómez AlcónSubstituted forMartíat 57'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 11Morales

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 6Duarte
  • 9Martí
  • 10Bardhi
  • 12Malsa
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 17Vukcevic
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 24Campaña
  • 25Saracchi
  • 29Cantero
  • 42Pubill
Referee:
Adrián Cordero Vega
Attendance:
38,421

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home27
Away16
Shots on Target
Home16
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 6, Levante 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 6, Levante 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Enis Bardhi (Levante) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Peter.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Daniel Cárdenas.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by José Luis Morales (Levante).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Levante. José Luis Morales tries a through ball, but Son is caught offside.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 6, Levante 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Jovic with a through ball.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mario Gila replaces Nacho.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Nacho.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Levante. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. José Luis Morales (Levante) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Enis Bardhi (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Rúben Vezo replaces Rober Pier.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.

