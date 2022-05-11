Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Phil Brown's two wins as Barrow manager came against eventual champions Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United

Barrow have ended contract talks with boss Phil Brown following the end of the 2021-22 League Two season.

The 62-year-old joined the club in March on a short-term deal to the end of the season, succeeding Mark Cooper.

Taking over with the club 21st and six points above the drop zone, Brown kept the club in League Two with two wins from his nine games in charge.

"Negotiations over him taking the role on a full-time basis have proved unsuccessful," the club said.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Phil and to [assistant] Neil McDonald for their efforts since coming into the club," chairman Paul Hornby said.

"Retaining our EFL status was the number one priority when they arrived in March, and we are grateful for the part that Phil and Neil played in that."

South Shields-born Brown guided Hull into the Premier League and led Southend to League One during the high spots of a managerial career which also took in spells as assistant to Sam Allardyce at Blackpool and Bolton.