Celtic winger James Forrest has signed a three-year contract extension a day after league title success marked his 20th trophy with the club.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire career with Celtic, making his debut in 2010 and amassing 440 appearances and 83 goals.

Forrest, who has signed until 2025, is the fourth most decorated player in the club's history.

"James is my kind of player," said manager Ange Postecoglou.

"He has that attacking intent that can open up defences to make goals, not only for himself, but for others as well.

"He's been a great servant thanks to his brilliant quality and attributes, and those have made him a proven contributor to the club's success - you only have to look at his medal collection to see that."