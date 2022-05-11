Last updated on .From the section Football

VAR has previously been used at Wembley in the Carabao Cup, pictured here in use during this year's final

VAR will be introduced for the 2021-22 Championship play-off final at Wembley for the first time, the English Football League has confirmed.

Luton take on Huddersfield in the first semi-final on Friday, while Sheffield United face Nottingham Forest on Saturday in their semi-final first leg.

The winners of the two-legged ties will meet in the final on 29 May.

Meanwhile, the league say "discussions remain ongoing" over the use of VAR in the League One and League Two finals.

The League One final will take place on Saturday, 21 May at Wembley - a week before the League Two final on 28 May, which will be played the day before the Championship play-off final.

All four matches in the League One play-off semi-finals have already taken place, with Wycombe setting up their place in the final by beating MK Dons, while Sunderland went through after beating Sheffield Wednesday.

The League Two semi-finals begin on Saturday and see Mansfield Town play Northampton Town and Swindon Town take on Port Vale.