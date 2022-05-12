Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Antonio Corbisiero stepped up from his role as Aberystwyth's assistant boss to succeed Gavin Allen in June 2021

Aberystwyth Town manager Antonio Corbisiero has resigned after guiding the club to an eighth-placed Cymru Premier finish in 2021-22.

Corbisiero, 37, steps down after 11 months in charge at Park Avenue.

The former Swansea City, Newport County and Llanelli midfielder finished his playing career at Aberystwyth.

"It is with regret that I step down as Aberystwyth Town manager, it has been an absolute pleasure," Corbisiero told the club's website.

"I've loved every moment of it and I wish all the players, the board, the fans and the new manager all the success possible for the upcoming season."

Aber's assistant boss Gari Lewis and coaches Stuart Jones, Bari Morgan and Dave Owen will also leave their roles.

"We are saddened to receive Antonio's resignation, particularly after a positive season which promised well for the future," said Aber chairman Donald Kane.

"Antonio and his team were hugely effective in bringing together a unit of very young players and locals whereby every game played by our club was contested with good football, physicality and a set-up where every player knew his role.

"This at times was all consuming for him as I know how much any defeat or bad performance hurt him personally. He was hard on himself and always looking for ways to improve."