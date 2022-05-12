Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burnley were beaten 2-0 by Norwich in Dyche's last game in charge

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he would be open to managing abroad.

Dyche was sacked last month after almost 10 years in charge with the Clarets 18th in the Premier League, four points from safety.

They have moved out of the relegation zone under caretaker Mike Jackson with three wins from five games.

In his first interview since being sacked, Dyche said he hopes Burnley stay in the top flight and is "open minded" about his future.

"I have no problem with working abroad, no problem with geography of the country," he told the Second Captains podcast external-link .

"I am pretty flexible with my thinking on what can and can't be done on clubs."

Burnley lost five of their final six games under Dyche and won only four of 30 league matches all season.

He twice earned promotion from the Championship at Burnley and kept them in the top flight for five successive seasons on a limited budget.

He said: "I thought we were losing our edge. Not the understanding or organisation; there is an edge that players have to play with.

"Yes, there is a lot going on - change in ownership, lots of contract situations, injuries and Covid - but the job is win games.

"We have done it before when our back is against the wall. I didn't make excuses then so why should I do it now?"

With three matches to play, Burnley are 17th in the table, level on points with 18th-placed Leeds but with a game in hand and a significantly better goal difference.

Dyche said: "I would prefer it if they stayed up this season and built and built and built - because in 10 years' time, imagine another 10 years of this journey, they will look back and say 'Sean Dyche and his lot had a massive say in this period'. That is a real legacy."