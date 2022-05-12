Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Barnsley finished bottom of the Championship this season

Barnsley have announced that Paul Conway, Chien Lee, Dickson Lee and Grace Hung have all left the club's board.

Chinese billionaire Chien Lee, Conway and Hung were all part of a consortium that took over at Oakwell in December 2017.

Jean Cryne, the wife of late owner Patrick, has joined the board as a director, along with their son James.

The Tykes were relegated to League One this season.

Jean Cryne told the club website: external-link "As a collective, we will bring leadership to help the club reach its potential, providing a clear and transparent purpose.

"James and I love this football club and we will continue Patrick's legacy in building a true community club. We are proud Barnsley fans and truly understand the emotion and connections associated with being a Red."