Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton striker Simone Magill will leave the club when her contract expires at the end of June.

The 27-year-old joined the Toffees from Mid-Ulster Ladies in 2013 and helped the club win promotion to the Women's Super League five years ago.

Magill became the first Northern Ireland international to sign a full-time professional contract in the women's game in 2017.

"To leave this club will be very sad," said Magill.

During her time on Merseyside, Magill reached two FA Cup finals and was voted Player of the Year in the 2014-15 and 2018-19 campaigns.

"It's never an easy decision," she added. "I've been here for nine years. To say I'm emotional is an understatement.

"I've grown to love the club, the fans, the people and what it stands for. Everton is filled with fantastic people.

"I wish the club all the best and I have no doubt our paths will cross again sometime in the future."

Magill will be part of the Northern Ireland squad making their debut at a major women's tournament when Euro 2022 begins in July.