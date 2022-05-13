Close menu

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons takes on Pat Bonner

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner provides the opposition as Amy Irons attempts to end the season on a high with a hat-trick of Sportscene Predictions wins.

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

Amy IronsPat Bonner
Celtic v Motherwell3-04-0
Hearts v Rangers1-21-1
Ross County v Dundee Utd2-22-1
Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sun)1-11-1
Hibs v St Johnstone (Sun)1-02-0
Livingston v Dundee (Sun)2-12-1

The top-six games kick off at 12:15 BST on Saturday, with the bottom-six matches at 12:00 on Sunday

Celtic v Motherwell

Celtic v Well

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Pat's prediction: 4-0

Hearts v Rangers

Hearts v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Pat's prediction: 1-1

Ross County v Dundee Utd

County v Utd

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Pat's prediction: 2-1

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sun)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Pat's prediction: 1-1

Hibs v St Johnstone (Sun)

Hibs v Saints

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Pat's prediction: 2-0

Livingston v Dundee (Sun)

Livi v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Pat's prediction: 2-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Steven Thompson100 & 40
Neil Alexander100
Jonathan Sutherland100
Derek Ferguson90 & 10
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70 & 60
Rory Loy70 & 60
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Allan Preston60 & 30
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50 & 20
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40 & 20
Rachel Corsie30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Total scores
Amy1700
Pundits1980
Amy v Pundits
P35W16D3L16

