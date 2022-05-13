Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner provides the opposition as Amy Irons attempts to end the season on a high with a hat-trick of Sportscene Predictions wins.

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

Amy Irons Pat Bonner Celtic v Motherwell 3-0 4-0 Hearts v Rangers 1-2 1-1 Ross County v Dundee Utd 2-2 2-1 Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sun) 1-1 1-1 Hibs v St Johnstone (Sun) 1-0 2-0 Livingston v Dundee (Sun) 2-1 2-1

The top-six games kick off at 12:15 BST on Saturday, with the bottom-six matches at 12:00 on Sunday

Celtic v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Pat's prediction: 4-0

Hearts v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Pat's prediction: 1-1

Ross County v Dundee Utd

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Pat's prediction: 2-1

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sun)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Pat's prediction: 1-1

Hibs v St Johnstone (Sun)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Pat's prediction: 2-0

Livingston v Dundee (Sun)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Pat's prediction: 2-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Steven Thompson 100 & 40 Neil Alexander 100 Jonathan Sutherland 100 Derek Ferguson 90 & 10 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 & 60 Rory Loy 70 & 60 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Allan Preston 60 & 30 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Mark Hateley 50 Willie Miller 50 & 20 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 & 20 Rachel Corsie 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10

Total scores Amy 1700 Pundits 1980