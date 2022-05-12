Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Mark Kennedy was working in the academy at Ipswich when he took the job with Birmingham in June 2021

Lincoln City have appointed Mark Kennedy as their new head coach on a four-year contract.

The 45-year-old former Republic of Ireland international winger has left his job as assistant at Birmingham City to take charge of the League One club.

"We've been hugely impressed by Mark's knowledge, energy, drive and passion," said Imps chairman Clive Nates.

"He impressed us with his desire to develop players while creating an aggressive, attacking style of play."

Former Millwall, Liverpool, Manchester City, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Cardiff City and Ipswich Town winger Kennedy spent 11 months in the job at St Andrew's after being hired by Blues boss Lee Bowyer last June.

He is the third Blues backroom employee to leave since the end of the season at the Championship club, following physio Dave Singleton and kit man Jon Pearce.

Since retiring as a player in 2012, Kennedy has coached at Ipswich and Man City - and managed Macclesfield Town, where he spent a difficult seven months in charge, resigning in August 2020 prior to the Silkmen going into liquidation.

Lincoln, who finished 17th this season in League One, had been without a manager since former Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Michael Appleton left on 30 April after three years in charge.