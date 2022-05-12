Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alfred Schreuder took over at Club Bruges in January

Club Bruges boss Alfred Schreuder will replace Erik ten Hag as Ajax manager.

Dutchman Schreuder, 49, has agreed a two-year contract with the option of a one-year extension.

"I'm excited to return here," said Schreuder, who was Ten Hag's assistant in the 2018-19 season.

Ten Hag, who led Ajax to the Eredivisie title with a game to spare on Wednesday, will leave at the end of the season to take charge of Manchester United.

Schreuder said: "I wish to win prizes here in Amsterdam, with a team that plays attractive football, with a good balance between experienced top players and very big talents."

Schreuder, who retired from playing in 2009, has managed FC Twente and Hoffenheim and also coached at Vitesse, Ajax and Barcelona.

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar said: "I'm also happy that we now have clarity concerning this important position within the club.

"The selection of the first team will also be shaped in the coming period."

Under Ten Hag, Ajax won the league and cup double in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

They play their final game of the season at Vitesse on Sunday.