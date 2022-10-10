Close menu

Referee abuse: FA issued 380 bans for grassroots match official attacks last season

By Sarah Rendell & Michael ShortBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

grassroots football pitches
There are about 28,000 referees in England

Bans were handed to 380 players and coaches for attacking or threatening referees and match officials in English grassroots football last season.

Football Association disciplinary reportsexternal-link for the 2021-22 season highlight a catalogue of abuse against officials in youth and adult football.

The Merseyside Youth Football League has cancelled all fixturesexternal-link for this weekend in protest at "multiple incidents of inappropriate and threatening behaviour" towards officials.

It said "we cannot allow this toxic behaviour to continue to escalate".

Keith Radcliffe, a senior referee in the league, told BBC Radio 5 Live the issue "seems to be across the whole of the country" and the the league had decided to "take a stance" in postponing more than 70 games. There are 1,100 leagues and 18,500 clubs across all ages in England.

Last weekend, a referee suffered "significant" injuries when he was attacked while officiating a game between Platt Bridge FC and Wigan Rose FC on Sunday, and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) arrested a 24-year-old.

Radcliffe added: "It's parents, managers, coaches. They constantly bombard officials with a must-win attitude and say 'you've got it wrong'. They all want to have the next Messi and Ronaldo, because they couldn't be.

"A national rule has to come in to say if any misdemeanours happen, they are banned for three or four weeks, never mind a week.

"It can't continue. If it doesn't stop, referees are actually getting physically assaulted and there is going to be a national strike."

What do last season's FA reports show?

Sanctions for last season's incidents - which occurred across thousands of games - ranged from 112 days to eight years and came in a season where grassroots referees protested over the abuse they faced on the pitch.

Kent FA called for match officials to be treated with respect, blaming a 24% fall in the number of officials on "an unacceptable level of physical and verbal abuse".

Evidence given in disciplinary hearings show referees and their assistants being kicked, headbutted, punched, spat on and threatened with violence by players, club officials and spectators.

One cup final between sides from Blackburn and Oldham saw the referee knocked to the ground and up to 20 people punching him.

Some of the cases happened in junior football matches featuring children as young as 11.

'Parents are horrendous & referees are the easy victim'

Mum 'Helen', spoke to BBC Radio 5 live anonymously about her referee son, who she said is now in his late 20s and at "quite a high level" in the game.

"He's been refereeing since he was 16 and I've watched him make his way up through the ranks.

"I have just seen so much vitriol. The behaviour towards him is disgusting. I just can't go to any of his games any more.

"It's everybody. The parents, the players, the managers. It's your [the media's] pundits - they aren't backing the referees. They are setting a poor example for people who are emulating that behaviour."

'Helen' said her son had received death threats, but has told her "nothing will change".

Referees Association president Paul Field says he has "no sympathy" for those who are banned following match official abuse, particularly as it has a "profound effect" on their mental health.

He added the collated statistics "sounds a lot" and that referees are "easy victims" as they are often a team of one at grassroots level. Field feels strongly about making punishments more severe, including revoking coaches' FA qualification.

"I think there has to be a real recognition of partnership from the elite game throughout the FA," Field told BBC Sport.

"Grassroots football needs a lot more TLC and I'd increase bans towards any abuse. I'd increase it for spectators. The worst are parents. Parents are an absolute nightmare. It's easier to referee a Dog and Duck and Black Horse than it is an under-14s game. Parents are absolutely horrendous."

According to the FA there are about 28,000 qualified referees in England and some 4,000 taking refereeing courses each year.

Field said the number has remained stable for "decades" but explained there is a retention problem with thousands of officials leaving the game each year - though to attribute people leaving solely because of abuse is "factually incorrect", he added.

Work commitments or wanting to spend more time with their family at weekends were typical reasons for people leaving the role behind, he said.

Despite abuse not being the sole reason officials leave the game, Field does recognise the game has a problem. It is not just the abuse itself which is central to the issue, he said, but the lack of support referees have when it does occur from county FAs - typically the abuse happens outside of office hours.

"If someone got assaulted on a Saturday morning, it might not be until Wednesday that the county FA pick up the phone and ask how are you?"

'I felt very unsafe and didn't receive much protection' - other case studies

'You go from never being shouted at to being screamed at'

Many of the reports contain first-hand accounts of attacks on referees. Here are some examples:

"He headbutted me. I managed to turn my head but he made contact with the side of my head. I had minor swelling but I count myself lucky that I managed to avoid the full brunt. I refused to start the game until he had gone from the playing area."

"I gave him another yellow and sent him off. Angrily he punched me in the face by the touchline."

"I showed him the red card for threatening and abusive behaviour. He then punched me on the left side of my face. He also threatened to meet me in the car park after the match."

"Upon being shown the red card the player immediately aimed a punch at me which caught me on my lower jaw. He then attempted to strike me again but his captain managed to get in the way and usher him away. At this point I abandoned the match."

How are cases dealt with?

Changes to how cases are investigated and charged were brought in by the FA in October 2019.

County FAs look into the incidents and bring about the charges but since that change all physical contact and assault cases on match officials are now heard by a panel centrally appointed by the FA. This change was made to ensure a consistent approach and that appropriate sanctions are applied.

Since that change was made, the FA panel had dealt with 822 cases up until the start of this season. That covers a period in which football was suspended for long periods because of Covid-19 measures.

Government restrictions brought an early end to the 2019-20 season and the following season saw non-elite football severely disrupted by two further national lockdowns.

The recommended sanction for physical contact - which can include a push, barge, or snatching cards out of a referee's hands - is 182 days.

Assaults carry a minimum sanction of five years and upwards to life bans, which the FA says have occurred.

Point deductions for the clubs involved, fines and a requirement to attend an educational course can also be applied in addition to the bans.

"We are clear that all forms of abuse, whether on or off the pitch, are completely unacceptable and we will continue to do everything we can to stamp out this behaviour from the game," an FA spokesperson said.

"Match officials play a crucial role in creating a safe and inclusive environment for all participants and The FA works very closely with our 50 County FAs around the country to recruit, retain, support and develop the referee workforce to service the game and give them the best experience possible. The retention of all referees is crucial and this remains a priority as part of The FA's wider Respect campaign."

Last month the FA launched its 'Enough is Enough'external-link campaign targeting bad behaviour in the grassroots game.

"Sadly last season, at all levels of the game, there were too many examples of unacceptable behaviours," the FA said at the campaign's launch.

And last week a meeting of an advisory panel for the game's law-making body, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), looked at new initiatives for addressing "a lack of respect for referees and their safety", which it said had become "global problems".

One of the measures being looked at is to supply referees in adult grassroots football with body cameras - though Ifab says "detailed protocols would need to be drawn up before any potential trial could be conducted".

Field says he welcomes the "positive" steps taken by the FA, including "increased penalties" but added: "We would like to see The FA take a tougher stance on qualifications and/or accreditations being removed from coaches and clubs for continued poor behaviour, which may result in financial grants being withdrawn.

"The football family needs to take ownership; it's not all down to The Football Association."

253 comments

  • Comment posted by mjhans101, today at 09:39

    I honestly don't care how 'good' or 'bad' officials are. The so-called 'Beautiful Game' cannot function without the tireless work put in.
    Nobody deserves to be assaulted and abused for supporting a sport that they love.
    It's an attitude that has to be changed from the top down - screaming in the referee's face when you're on camera in front of millions is a plague on the sport, for starters.

    • Reply posted by FightBack, today at 10:07

      FightBack replied:
      Rugby doesn't have this problem.
      Because it doesn't have this problem at a "professional level"

      Football needs a healthy dose of respect. From the people running it, the fans, and ESPECIALLY the players
      Stop treating them like gods, and view them as the spoilt children they all act like

      If players start getting banned from playing for disrespect, watch the clubs deal with it via the wage bill

  • Comment posted by Mattsicles, today at 09:44

    Simply referee it like a rugby match. March them back 10 metres every time there is a cajoling of the referee, and when they reach the penalty area (and they will) award a penalty. Chaos for 3 months but hopefully a sport that shows respect. Not sure why it wasn't done twenty years ago.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 09:51

      Origo replied:
      As an ex rugby player (far too old) we have laughed at the way football has fallen over decades to accepting abuse, at one point Wayne Rooney could clearly be seen week in week out with his well known - off every few minutes at the referee and nothing has changed - football a game for gentlemen played by hooligans rugby a game for hooligans played by gentleman

  • Comment posted by Jambos44, today at 09:39

    You have to start at the top. Designate the captain as the only player permitted to approach a referee and yellow card any player that does not comply. The captain should also be subject to a yellow if he seeks more than just an explanation of the decision. It works in rugby so why not in football. I would also consider sin- bin punishment for yellow cards rather than “totting up suspensions.

    • Reply posted by welshbilly, today at 09:47

      welshbilly replied:
      They did bring it in years ago when fergies united constantly surrounded the ref but the refs were either to scared or just didn't enforce it

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 09:40

    To all the cretins who abuse the officials remember that you can have the best players, best supporters & the best stadiums but if you don't have officials then you do not have a game.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 09:43

    The example from the professional footballers is disgusting, and has been for years.
    A culture encouraged by Ferguson and actioned by Keane, Stam etc years ago, acting like petulant children..
    We should copy Rugby in its attitude to refs.
    No refs equals no football.

    • Reply posted by Dial House Dermot, today at 10:01

      Dial House Dermot replied:
      Totally agree. I don't recall the BBC criticising Ferguson for his disgraceful behaviour!

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 09:55

    Imagine being so pathetic that a Sunday league football match (i.e. the bottom of the barrel quality) affects you so much; you have to attack someone. Lock them up and ban them from all football, for life.

    Be grateful to these guys who give up their time, for minimal money, to help officiate the games and allow football to take place.

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 10:11

      931035 replied:
      It's a good idea to lock them up because these same people who are abusing and assaulting referees are also a menace to the rest of us for the rest of the week too.

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 09:58

    It all comes from the top. Premier league players talk to referees like rubbish, they are role models. You would never see this in rugby union. About time football respects the referees like in rugby union.

    • Reply posted by the lamberts, today at 10:04

      the lamberts replied:
      100% agree. As the father of 3 sons who played football at grass roots and refereed the odd match I'm so glad they all switched to rugby in the latter teens. Pro rugby players don't argue with the ref , they call him Sir !! if they want to discuss a decision. It filters down to grass roots.

  • Comment posted by Dannyking, today at 09:55

    The most vile and abusive parents are usually the ones with a failed footballing past. Trying to re-live a dreamed success via their children

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 09:58

      Mark replied:
      There's atleast one of those EVERY SINGLE MATCH! They are the worst.

  • Comment posted by Masterbrewer, today at 09:33

    This is disgusting but not surprising. There has been a culture of abuse in the sport for decades. This however is more about a lack of human decency which casts shame on us as a country. How anybody can abuse somebody giving up their time and trying their best to referee a match is beyond me. Those involved in the abuse should be disgusted with themselves

  • Comment posted by Delboy57, today at 09:46

    I am appalled about the anti referee comments here. There is not enough money at grass roots level to make taking this abuse worthwhile

    I agree that not all referees are brilliant but they are human. has My solution is

    1 An immediate life ban

    2 FA takes them to court for assault. Hefty fines and maybe a prison sentence would stop them

    PS I include parents as they are often the worst

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 09:56

      Mark replied:
      100%. Also, the local Football bodies need to do better. I remember coaching an U15s team and the opposition had 17/18 year olds playing. When we addressed it, due to safety & insurance concerns, the league did nothing because their mates ran the opposing clubs. It's the usual power-hungry people doing anything they can to win and feel good about themselves.

  • Comment posted by tom1982, today at 09:44

    Yeah it's sadly a reflection of our society. The tabloids get people angry at Immigrants/People on Benefits/Harry & Meghan/The EU (Delete as appropriate). Combine that with people who are clearly unhappy in their own lives, and it's no surprise they need something to take their anger out on. And sadly football is one of the few places where shouting abuse at people is normalised.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 09:59

    the problem starts at the top, the behaviour of players in the PL towards referees and the lack of punishment on them.

    I used to referee on the local park adult and juniors. The language and aggression towards me from both the line and players made me quit.

    Why should a referee give up his time to get 90 minutes of abuse for £30-40.

    Without referees the game will cease, they need protection

  • Comment posted by HullHammer, today at 09:40

    If any of you are complaining about the refs, why don’t you become one?

    • Reply posted by mjhans101, today at 09:57

      mjhans101 replied:
      Ironically because they'll be worried about getting abused/assaulted.

  • Comment posted by Clint Hilling, today at 09:54

    The professional game is the problem. Feeds into grassroots. No respect for referees. Footballers spend 90 mins cheating/conning refs into decisions, getting each other booked/sent off by rolling round in agony. Then at end of game they all kiss and cuddle and ex pros blame the referee for being conned because "they don't understand the game"! Authorities don't want to deal with it.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 10:35

      Sam replied:
      It's part of the problem.

  • Comment posted by sportsutd, today at 09:43

    football should be fun for ALL, without the refs there is no game I used to coach & the all anybody cared about was winning so screaming was the norm. I tld the parents of my kids if they did it they would be banned & guess waht it stopped, encourage the kids not scream at the ref

  • Comment posted by Cornishman35, today at 10:05

    I umpire hockey and we do not put with up abuse. Red cards are mandatory 16 day bans (minimum). Abuse does happen, but is dealt with swiftly. It isn't in the culture as it is in football. Football will never change, because it doesn't want to.

  • Comment posted by PasserBy, today at 09:54

    I was a referee once, in my teenage years. The abuse is intolerable, often by people twice your size and age. Learnt that some things are with more than money or even a 'love of the game', and will never do it again.

  • Comment posted by Blessed are the Cheesemakers, today at 09:49

    As ever, everyone forgets the assaults on other players - equally serious, but all too often "punished" by a trivial fine and a couple of weeks ban. And most often, the players who assault referees have previously assaulted other players, but been effectively let off. Need to start banning players for life when they assault other players, then the assaults on refs may stop.

    • Reply posted by tombutcher, today at 10:43

      tombutcher replied:
      Great point - I've played and had opposition shout stuff like break his legs - go head to head trying to intimidate - nothing is done. It should start young - I've heard people say you can't red card a 9 year old for a foul - if you don't they become a 20 year old that thinks they can get away with anything.

  • Comment posted by redferryman1, today at 09:46

    I wanted to avoid pseudo-psycho-social babble, but the intolerance of players towards officials right across all leagues, but especially in the lower-half of the pyramid, is a symptom of a wider intolerance and lack of self-control in individuals. The solution lies in the FA authorities giving more support to all officials and imposing season-long bans to players who assault referees and linesmen.

    • Reply posted by tom1982, today at 09:48

      tom1982 replied:
      "I wanted to avoid pseudo-psycho-social babble"

      "is a symptom of a wider intolerance and lack of self-control in individuals"

      You need the first point to help explain the second point. People don't suddenly just become angry.

  • Comment posted by Hawkeyethejock, today at 10:15

    Premier League footballers wear "Respect" badges on their shirts and then proceed to show anything but respect towards the referee. They feign injury, collapse at the slightest touch to gain an unfair advantage, surround the ref when a decision goes against them etc etc. Respect?....don't make me laugh.

