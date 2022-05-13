Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership reaches what can often be a climactic final weekend, but this time most questions have already been answered.

Only a slight jostling for final mid-table positions remains, with Motherwell and Dundee United most notably vying for fourth place after already securing the European Conference League qualifying spots.

Well, a point ahead, visit a Celtic side who will want to celebrate the receipt of the league trophy in style, while United travel to face Ross County and the other top-six fixture is a Scottish Cup final dress rehearsal as Heart of Midlothian entertain Rangers.

As the bottom six conclude their games on Sunday, second-bottom St Johnstone warm up for their play-off against either Arbroath or Inverness Caledonian Thistle by visiting a Hibernian side vying with St Mirren and visitors Aberdeen for eighth place behind Livingston, who host relegated Dundee.

Here are this week's team news, quotes, stats and squad selectors.

Celtic v Motherwell (Sat, 12:15 BST)

Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic is available again after recovering from injury ahead of Ange Postecoglou's side receiving the Scottish Premiership trophy as Motherwell visit.

Midfielders Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton will feature for the last time as they end nine-years spells with the Glasgow club, with Postecoglou likely to freshen up his side after the midweek draw away to Dundee United.

More Motherwell players have been hit by the bug that has affected their squad in recent games and Graham Alexander will see who is available on Saturday morning before selecting his team.

Midfielder Mark O'Hara missed the midweek win against Hearts through illness while the likes of fellow midfielder Liam Grimshaw, defender Bevis Mugabi and forwards Kevin van Veen and Kaiyne Woolery have been struggling.

On-loan Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw drops out against his parent club, while Jordan Roberts, Nathan McGinley, Barry Maguire, Scott Fox and Sondre Solholm remain out through injury.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "There will be a great feeling in the ground when we are receiving the trophy. It's going to be a great day, but we want to play well and show why we're champions.

"We've been fantastic at home all year and we want to finish it off in the right way. It is Tom and Niro's last game as well, so there's that extra incentive for us to make it a memorable day."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We have overcome a lot of challenges this season - some of them documented, some not. So, for us to achieve what we have done, I think we can pat ourselves on the back little bit, because not many other people will be patting us on the back.

"I do understand the run was too long without winning a game. I take that, but for it to overshadow everything we had done, I thought was a bit unjustified."

Did you know? Celtic, who are unbeaten in 31 league games, have beaten Motherwell in their latest 11 meetings by an aggregate score of 34-5 and on their latest 10 visits to Celtic Park by 31-3.

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Heart of Midlothian defender Toby Sibbick has been declared fit to face Rangers despite having been taken off on a stretcher against Motherwell in midweek with a knee injury.

Central defenders John Souttar and Craig Halkett could come into the reckoning after injury, but midfielder Beni Baningime remains sidelined long term.

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will likely to rest several key players as his side prepare for Wednesday's Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Striker Kemar Roofe continues his recovery from a knee injury, midfielder Ryan Jack is working his way back from a knock, while Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi remain out for the season.

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "It's important from not only a fitness perspective but a psychological one as well that the boys are ready and have minutes under their belt. We had a few guys come on against Motherwell and you could probably see the rustiness.

"We're treating this like a normal game. It's the last game of the season at Tynecastle in what's been a good season - we want to go out on a high and we're ready and looking forward to it. How Rangers approach it is entirely up to Rangers, so we'll wait and see."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Of course, we are disappointed we didn't win the championship, but we have to give credit to Celtic and Ange Postecoglou and the work they have done and the run they had in the league.

"We are here now to make a very positive last week, with a European final and a Scottish Cup final. For next season, we have to push ourselves hard again to become champions of Scotland."

Did you know? Hearts are unbeaten in six home games, winning four, while Rangers have lost just one of their last 17 away league games, against champions Celtic, winning 12 of them.

Ross County v Dundee United

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has indicated that the home fans could see some youngsters in action against Dundee United.

On-loan Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer's season had already been ended by a shoulder injury.

United head coach Tam Courts utilised his squad over the past week to keep players fresh and the likes of defender Charlie Mulgrew and striker Tony Watt could come back into the team.

Marc McNulty, Max Biamou, Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett remain sidelined, while Calum Butcher is also again unlikely to feature because of a personal issue.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It's our final home game for our fans and team and we want to make sure we do the club proud to the last day.

"We will have a look at and see who merits a game on the day in terms of maybe a couple of younger ones being involved, getting them in a strip in front of our fans and getting them into a Premiership game because it is important for the future of the club that we do that."

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts: "The key thing for us is finishing off strongly. We have got a pretty hefty support going up to Dingwall at the weekend.

"The players are under no pressure whatsoever with Europe already secured. We have utilised the squad really well over the last couple of games and, if we select the right team, get the right game plan, we pick up the three points, then it would be great to try and secure that fourth position. It's actually nice to have a little goal going into the last game."

Did you know? United are unbeaten in five visits to Dingwall since a Scottish League Cup defeat in July 2018.

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sun, 12:00)

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin expects to have a largely unchanged squad available for the visit of his former side, St Mirren, on Sunday.

Striker Liam Harvey has been pulled out of the Scotland Under-17 squad and is in contention again after making his debut off the bench in the defeat by St Johnstone in midweek.

Utility man Ross McCrorie, full-back Calvin Ramsay and forward Marley Watkins missed out in Perth, while wing-back Jonny Hayes went off injured - and all will be assessed.

St Mirren again have limited numbers, with full-back Richard Tait having missed the midweek draw against Livingston through injury, while midfielder Alan Power and striker Eamonn Brophy were both struggling and restricted to the bench.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Connor Ronan and Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones have had loan spells cut short by injury, while defenders Charles Dunne and Matt Millar are both still out.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "I am looking forward to seeing a number of my old staff members and obviously all the players. It doesn't add any spice to it.

"I hope I get a nice reception off the fans, but I am not holding my breath because I know I disappointed one or two of them in the manner that I left. They are a great club and I wish them nothing but success in the future, but obviously on Sunday we have to be professional and I have to go and try to get a result for Aberdeen."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We have to try and finish eighth, which would be one of the better finishes for the club for a while, and then build for next season again.

"We have real limited numbers, so credit to the boys that are playing with injuries. With our limited numbers, I think we have done well. We have kept clean sheets and we look a lot more organised, but we need to that little bit of invention and quality - and we will do that over the summer."

Did you know? St Mirren have failed to win on nine visits to Pittodrie since a penalty shoot-out success after a 2-2 draw in the League Cup in October 2012.

Hibernian v St Johnstone

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is struggling with illness ahead of St Johnstone's visit.

Two unnamed players are also doubts because of knocks, while Paul Hanlon, Scott Allan, Chris Cadden, Drey Wright, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis all remain absent through injury.

Saints manager Callum Davidson claims he has too many injuries and suspension risks to rest as many players as he might like as he prepares for their play-off final against either Arbroath or Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Players struggling with niggles will not be risked along with those in danger of a ban, while midfielder Craig Bryson again misses out along with long-term absentees Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon.

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray: "It's pretty simple for me, to be honest - we need a reaction from the result on Tuesday night. We have got one opportunity before the end of the season to try and restore a bit of pride and also give the supporters a little bit of something to shout about and something to support and make sure we perform better than we did.

"It's been a hugely frustrating season for everyone and I'm sure the fans, rightly so, are very frustrated. We all are, no-one is shying away from that."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "This game is important, but obviously in the bigger picture not quite as important as the other two coming up.

"I probably won't have too many options because we have quite a few injuries, so the majority of them will probably play. It's just the ones with little niggles or near suspensions, I have got to make sure everyone is clear of that. If the boys are fit and healthy, they will play."

Did you know? Hibs have drawn their last four home games, including a goalless encounter in St Johnstone's last visit in March.

Livingston v Dundee

Livingston could hand some farewell appearances to players against Dundee after all but securing seventh place, with defender Jack McMillan and winger Alan Forrest among those set to play their last games for the club.

Striker Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes remain absent following surgery.

Meanwhile, Livingston have signed 21-year-old Australian defender Phillip Cancar from A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers and 21-year-old Congo defensive midfielder Scott Bitsindou from Belgian outfit Lierse ahead of next season.

Dundee could field some more young players after their relegation was confirmed in midweek.

Adam Legzdins, Lee Ashcroft and striker Cillian Sheridan remain sidelined.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Phillip came highly recommended via trusted sources in Australia, where he has been playing in the A-League. I have watched a lot of footage of Phillip and spoke to various personnel in the A-League and the feedback has been extremely positive from everyone.

"Scott is coming from a market that I hope to be more active in during the forthcoming seasons - a market that I feel there is a lot of value in."

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "The young players that are in the team have performed brilliantly under the pressure that's been on the team so credit to them.

"They have a great future and it bodes well for Dundee Football Club."

Did you know? Livingston are unbeaten in three games against Dundee this season, winning the latest two, and have not conceded a goal to Sunday's visitors.

