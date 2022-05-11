Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scott Booth left Birmingham City after just five months in charge

Women's Championship club Lewes have named former Birmingham City manager Scott Booth as their new head coach.

Booth, who left Birmingham in November, joins immediately on a two-year contract and takes over from interim manager Craig Gill.

The Scotsman led Glasgow City to six consecutive league titles before joining Women's Super League club Birmingham in June 2021.

Lewes finished eighth in the Championship table this season.

"It's a fantastic club run by extremely professional and committed people. This was a key aspect for me in joining Lewes," said Booth.

"The board, staff, supporters and local community are all incredibly invested in the team. It was clear to me throughout the interview process that the club's values are aligned with my own.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting the players and staff. We'll work together in a positive environment to achieve our goals."