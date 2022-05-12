Last updated on .From the section National League

Wrexham beat Stockport County 3-0 in their final game of the regular National League season.

The National League will ensure their title winners are able to enjoy a trophy celebration on Sunday as the race between Stockport County and Wrexham goes to the final day.

County's 1-0 win over Torquay United on Wednesday evening saw them replace Wrexham at the top of the table.

Stockport need a point against FC Halifax Town on Sunday to seal a return to the EFL after an 11-year absence.

But defeat would see Wrexham promoted if they win at Dagenham and Redbridge.

The Welsh club would go up due to what would be a superior goal difference.

National League officials are keen for fans of whichever club triumphs to mark a title success in an appropriate manner, and are arranging for a trophy and medals to be at both venues so a formal presentation can take place.

Wrexham's 3-0 win over Stockport last Sunday saw them replace the Hatters as leaders on goal difference.

Paddy Madden's 24th goal of the season secured Stockport's midweek win over Torquay, and put Dave Challinor's side in the box seat ahead of Halifax's visit to Edgeley Park.

"We persevered and stuck at it and deservedly scored and should have won by more," County boss Challinor told BBC Radio Manchester after the Torquay win.

"It was about winning, we've done that and we move on.

"We've got a really big opportunity to make it a special day and a special season for us but we've got to recover because that was a monumental effort.

"We've had one opportunity [to secure the title] - it passed us by. We've got another opportunity this weekend and we've got to make sure we control us regardless of what happens elsewhere."

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Wales that although disappointed Torquay could not do his side a favour, he is fully focused on the final day.

"I expected Stockport to get a result and now we concentrate on Sunday - that's the big day," Parkinson said.

"In my heart of hearts I knew that the game Stockport would be more likely to lose is the Halifax one because Halifax have got a lot to play for themselves.

"Like I've said, the aim was to take it to the last game of the season and that's what we've done.

"We've got to go down there and make sure we take care of our own business and hope Halifax can do us a great favour.

Parkinson does not expect Wrexham's Hollywood co-chairmen, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, to be at Dagenham & Redbridge's Victoria Road ground.

"They'll probably just leave us to it," added Parkinson, whose side will face Bromley in the FA Trophy final on 22 May.

"They're both really excited about the end of the season and what lies ahead, particularly Sunday's game and Wembley the following week.

"They've been very, very supportive and they trust us at the club to get on with the job in hand."