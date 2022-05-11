Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Caernarfon finished the regular Cymru Premier season in fourth while Flint were fifth.

Caernarfon Town and Flint Town United will go head to head in Saturday's Cymru Premier play-off at The Oval.

The winners will secure a spot in next season's Scottish Challenge Cup along with The New Saints.

Caernarfon secured their place in the final courtesy of Mike Hayes' goal against Cardiff Met in the semi-final last Saturday.

Flint beat Welsh Cup runners-up Penybont on penalties in the other semi-final.

The Canaries will be hoping to go one better than last season when they were beaten 5-3 by Newtown in the final.

Huw Griffiths' side finished the regular season in fourth spot and will have home advantage for the final.

Flint will be aiming for victory two years after their return to Welsh football's top-flight following a 22-year absence.

The Silkmen finished their first season back in the bottom two but were spared relegation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This season has seen a turnaround under manager Neil Gibson, a former Wales Under-21 international, with Flint securing a top-six spot having been second earlier in the campaign.