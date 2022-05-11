Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Yarmolenko joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in 2018

Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko is set to leave West Ham when his contract runs out at the end of June.

The 32-year-old is one of West Ham's highest earners and manager David Moyes has made the decision to let him leave at the end of his deal.

Yarmolenko was part of the big spending under former boss Manuel Pellegrini and cost £17.5m when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

He has made 30 appearances for West Ham this season, scoring three goals.

Two of his goals - against Aston Villa and Sevilla - came after his emotional return following the club giving him time off to deal with issues arising out of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Yarmolenko has won 106 caps for Ukraine.

Moyes is already looking at ways of reshaping his squad after an encouraging campaign that, following Wolves' defeat by Manchester City, leaves them needing just two points from their final two games to secure European qualification through their league position in successive seasons for the first time in their history.