Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton3Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2

Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace: Dominic Calvert-Lewin winner preserves Toffees' Premier League status

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments1063

Jean-Philippe Mateta scores the opener
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his seventh goal of the season

Everton secured their Premier League status with an incredible fightback where they came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace.

The hosts, who will continue their 68-year stay in the top flight, looked like they were heading for defeat after Palace scored twice in the first half through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew.

But conjuring up a fighter's spirit once more and spurred on by their vociferous support, Everton turned the game around in the second half, thanks to a more attacking approach.

Nine minutes after the break Michael Keane smashed in to give Frank Lampard's side hope, and when Richarlison found the bottom corner with a miscued shot with 15 minutes left, it sent Goodison Park into raptures as a precious point looked likely.

Yet the best was to come with five minutes left. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored his first goal since August against Brentford last Sunday during an injury-hit season, sparked pandemonium with a diving header from Demarai Gray's free-kick.

The excitement boiled over as fans descended on the pitch to celebrate, with blue mist shrouding the stadium as smoke flares were let off.

The crucial result avoided the kind of final-day nerves that Everton fans had to experience in 1998 and 1994, where the team also preserved their Premier League status.

This time, with a trip to Arsenal on Sunday, they can at least enjoy the fact that however tortuous this season has been, they will remain in the top flight, and will hope to build on the spirit showed in the closing stages of the campaign.

The party started at the final whistle, with thousands of fans flooding onto the pitch, letting off more smoke flares, saluting their team and manager Lampard.

But he and the club will hope they will never have to cope with a similar scare again given lavish spending on players and a move to a new stadium in 2024.

Spirit from fans and players save Everton again

Lampard described this game as "all or nothing" given Everton's wretched away record, which has seen them win once on the road since August.

And despite a poor showing in the first period, where once again Everton looked inferior to their opponents, they somehow managed another second-half turnaround, which has been crucial in keeping them in the Premier League.

The scenes at the final whistle were in stark contrast to those before the break where a tempestuous game boiled over on the pitch and left a livid feeling in the stands.

But after the introduction of Dele Alli at the break and a move to a more attacking formation, Everton matched their second-half showings against Newcastle, Leicester and Chelsea, which earned two draws and a win.

Lampard may well question why his side have to play poorly to find the inspiration, but boosted by a support which has had a massive role in their survival, they turned the game around against a Palace side which had beaten them twice already this season.

Palace dominate first half

Sunday's defeat by Brentford threatened to derail Everton's momentum gathered by their superior home form, but the hand that supporters have played in keeping the Toffees up cannot be underestimated.

Lampard and fans tried to evoke the spirit of recent matches from the start, with the team coach greeted by a wall of blue smoke outside the stadium.

That almost boiled over early on as Anthony Gordon and Wifried Zaha squared up to each other, causing a melee, but once Palace settled they quickly picked off an Everton side who struggled to keep the ball.

Lampard again favoured a 3-5-2 formation, but when his side retreated into a back five, Patrick Vieira's visitors were able to enjoy plenty of possession and control the game.

There were moments in first half for Everton's fans to get excited about, like Richarlison's free-kick that hit the bar.

But for the most part the passionate home support turned to anger as Mateta scored his seventh goal of the season before helping to create Palace's second.

The fact it came from Ayew was contentious. He had hacked down Gordon shortly before but only received a yellow card and was then on hand to take advantage as both Vitaliy Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucoure somehow failed to connect with the ball on the line following Zaha's shot.

That silenced the crowd, who must have felt like relegation was staring them in the face.

But a half-time switch to a back four by Lampard, who replaced the ineffective Andre Gomes with Alli, breathed life into Everton.

Nine minutes after the break, Keane fired in after Mykolenko's free-kick was headed back to the centre-back by Mason Holgate.

And with 15 minutes left, Everton managed to conjure up another goal. Alli had a hand in it, crossing the ball, but when the Palace defence failed to clear Richarlison's shot ended up in the bottom corner, setting off wild celebrations.

That seemed minor compared to Calvert-Lewin's winner. Everton fans could not contain their delight, running onto the pitch, with Zaha seeming to take issue with some supporters' attentions.

The pitch was eventually cleared, but there was little hope for the stewards as thousands celebrated with their heroes at the final whistle.

Player of the match

EzeEberechi Eze

with an average of 7.13

Everton

  1. Squad number36Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    6.83

  2. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    6.51

  3. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    6.41

  4. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    5.76

  5. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.69

  6. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    5.39

  7. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    5.37

  8. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    5.35

  9. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    5.24

  10. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.22

  11. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    5.11

  12. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    5.10

  13. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.99

  14. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    4.74

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    7.13

  2. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    6.91

  3. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    6.91

  4. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    6.83

  5. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    6.64

  7. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.63

  8. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.61

  9. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.58

  11. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    6.55

  12. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.81

  13. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    5.39

  14. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    4.89

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 5KeaneBooked at 67mins
  • 4Holgate
  • 17Iwobi
  • 16DoucouréBooked at 82mins
  • 21André GomesSubstituted forAlliat 45'minutes
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 24GordonSubstituted forGrayat 61'minutes
  • 7RicharlisonSubstituted forKennyat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 6Allan
  • 11Gray
  • 15Begovic
  • 22Godfrey
  • 26Davies
  • 30van de Beek
  • 36Alli
  • 64Welch

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 10Eze
  • 12HughesBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMilivojevicat 57'minutes
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forGallagherat 74'minutes
  • 9J AyewBooked at 34mins
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forBentekeat 81'minutes
  • 11ZahaBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ward
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 13Guaita
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 23Gallagher
  • 34Kelly
  • 49Rak-Sakyi
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

  5. Post update

    Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  7. Post update

    Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Jonjoe Kenny replaces Richarlison.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

  11. Post update

    Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

  14. Booking

    Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.

  18. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

  20. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1069 comments

  • Comment posted by hjkarki, today at 21:50

    As a Liverpool Fan, I am glad Everton survived, it won’t be fun without Derby games. Congrats the Blue half of Merseyside. Loved those passionate fans.

    • Reply posted by markusbeggs, today at 21:54

      markusbeggs replied:
      And a guaranteed 6 points next season

  • Comment posted by jay26615, today at 21:53

    Congratulations Everton from a red. Wouldn't have been the same without you.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:58

      the peoples poet replied:
      AWFUL Everton, useless manager.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 21:51

    Wolves fan here but I find it confusing that the same people slating Everton's pitch invasion are the same ones who were calling Forest fans legends for their actions the other day

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 21:56

      Mark replied:
      How do you know they were the same people?

  • Comment posted by Jaimo, today at 21:50

    Fair play Everton… What a second half.

    • Reply posted by filky, today at 22:09

      filky replied:
      Aided by an inept palace performance. Viera needs to to clear out dross

  • Comment posted by Splash, today at 21:53

    That must be the biggest celebration I've seen........without a trophy!!
    Well done blue noses. It wouldn't be the same without you! YNWA

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 22:01

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      They are used to it along with Spurs. Both teams just celebrate invisible trophies.

  • Comment posted by JamieM, today at 21:52

    Delle Alli changed the game, why hasn't he been playing!

    • Reply posted by Toffee76, today at 21:59

      Toffee76 replied:
      Lampard don't know how to pick a team, proper muppet

  • Comment posted by tonylfc, today at 21:50

    Pleased for the Blues and the City of Liverpool. Never wanted you to go down and that was a great win for you.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I get it. You have families who have Liverpool and Everton fans living in the same house. And it would have been terrible for them. But hilarious for the rest of us

  • Comment posted by sue, today at 21:51

    What a come back, We’ll done Everton

    • Reply posted by William, today at 22:04

      William replied:
      Yes. We'll done indeed

  • Comment posted by AnO8server, today at 21:50

    I'm a Red but well done Everton, glad you made it!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      There are plenty of Liverpool fans who live with Everton fans or have family members who are either a red or blue. Is it like that with Arsenal and Tottenham fans or Man United and Man City fans

  • Comment posted by HandsomeEvertonian, today at 21:49

    To all those Everton haters.

    Have some of that.

    • Reply posted by coolspex, today at 21:51

      coolspex replied:
      Awful team, awful management

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 21:52

    Watching and listening to pure football passion! Everton fans in full voice. Hairs on end!! No prawn sandwiches, no tourists, just deafening noise! Proud to be amongst them!! Proper fans.
    It's been a copy season, but new stadium on the way and a definite bright future.
    Get the tissues and dry your eyes haters!!

    Stunning come back

    • Reply posted by Kerplunk, today at 21:57

      Kerplunk replied:
      This person gets it.

  • Comment posted by Lord Sutch, today at 21:52

    Well done Everton, from a Liverpudlian.
    I thought you were down and out at half time.

    • Reply posted by Kerplunk, today at 21:57

      Kerplunk replied:
      Kudos. You’ll be getting downvoted by the fake reds and little Englanders but well played and good luck in Paris.

  • Comment posted by rogerandout, today at 21:52

    "2-0 down and they come back from that , Well done Everton . You came that close to the dreaded drop .

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:27

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      First time ever Everton have come back from 2 - 0 down at half time I heard the TV people say.

  • Comment posted by StevieMaywhataplayer, today at 21:55

    Good on Everton for staying up but I still maintain this should serve as a serious wake up call. Terrible decision to appoint Rafa and then terrible decision to sack him on the final day of the january window. Got very lucky that Frank somehow got some good results. Need a top to bottom rethink.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:50

    Everton are safe, Everton are safe, Everton are safe
    Everton are sssaaaaffffee, Everton are safe!

    • Reply posted by Steve 76, today at 21:52

      Steve 76 replied:
      Everton are shitake mushrooms.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:53

    Well done Everton

    - From Liverpool FC

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, today at 22:11

      squarewindow replied:
      No.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 21:51

    At last , typical Everton making life hard.

    Let’s forget this season and start afresh next .

    • Reply posted by Kenny, today at 22:33

      Kenny replied:
      Yep, Frank failed in his bid to relegate you, he will do a better job next season over the full 38 games.

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 21:53

    If they got the blatant penalty against Liverpool, they wouldn't have needed to wait so long for deserved safety.

    • Reply posted by Splash, today at 21:55