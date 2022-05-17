Close menu
League Two - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Port ValePort Vale1SwindonSwindon Town0
Port Vale win 6-5 on penalties

Port Vale 1-0 Swindon Town (agg 2-2): Vale win 6-5 on penalties to set up play-off final against Mansfield

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Vale Park

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments107

Port Vale fans celebrate on the pitch
Port Vale's fans invaded the pitch after their side won the penalty shootout - but the celebrations were marred by reports for Swindon players being "verbally and physically abused"

Port Vale squeezed through to the League Two play-off final as they beat Swindon Town 6-5 on penalties on a dramatic night in Burslem.

After James Wilson's early strike rewarded a lively Vale start to cancel out their 2-1 first-leg deficit, there were no further goals.

After half an hour of extra time, in which home boss Darrell Clarke was sent off following a mass altercation, it went to spot kicks.

And although they had two of their first three penalties saved, Vale then held their nerve.

Mal Benning scored their sixth spot-kick before Ellis Iandolo blazed over to earn the hosts their meeting with Mansfield in the final at Wembley on Saturday, 28 May.

Vale fans rushed on to the pitch in celebration, but the scenes turned sour as BBC Radio Stoke reported that missiles, including bottles, were thrown between the home and Swindon supporters, while Robins boss Ben Garner said his players had been "verbally and physically abused" by home fans as they tried to leave the pitch.

The scenes came only two days after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was headbutted at the end of his side's penalty shootout defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs, 30, was jailed for 24 weeks on Thursday after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

After trailing only 2-1 from the away leg thanks to Wilson's late goal at the County Ground, Vale maintained that buoyancy from Wiltshire on Sunday in a stunning start.

The hosts took just eight minutes to level the tie, although it could have come even quicker.

From stand-in striker Kian Harratt's knockdown, Wilson somehow skewed his left-foot close-range shot wide at the far post.

But almost immediately he got a chance to reprieve himself when Vale again attacked down the left through David Worrall, who found Harratt in the box and when he squared across, Wilson's left foot this time proved more trustworthy from close range.

James Wilson scores for Port Vale
James Wilson's early strike at Vale Park was the only goal of the second leg, resulting in a penalty shoot out

Defender Nathan Smith then clipped the outside of the post and it needed Iandolo's outstretched leg to deny Wilson at the far post.

But the early Vale storm gradually receded, at last allowing Swindon a foothold in the contest.

Real chances became hard to come by and Swindon had only one effort on target in the 90 minutes when defender Mathieu Baudry's shot was tipped over by Aidan Stone.

The inevitability of extra time seemed assured a long way out. And, when the game did enter the extra half hour, the boiling point came off the pitch when players and officials of both sides squared up on the touch line, after Clarke appeared to lock heads with Dion Conroy.

It resulted in a red card for home manager Clarke and a yellow for the visiting captain. But the drama was only just beginning.

The shootout appeared to be heading Swindon's way when Worrall and Ryan Edmondson both had their penalties saved by Robins keeper Ward.

But Swindon top scorer and former Vale striker Harry McKirdy immediately fired his penalty over the bar, before Stone saved from Josh Davison to send it to sudden death.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Stoke:

"Penalties aren't down to luck. It's about practising them and that's what we did.

"We were two goals down in the tie but these lads never know when they're beaten. And it was a bit ironic that it went to penalties when we haven't had one in over a year.

"It should make for a right good tear-up at Wembley (against Mansfield). It's my hometown club and the place where my eldest daughter was born, so it will be an emotional day."

Swindon Town manager Ben Garner told BBC Radio Wiltshire:

"We can play a lot better than what we did without a shadow of a doubt and we have done regularly this season.

"It's been a monumental effort, not just from the start of the season. But this last run of games where we've had to win back-to-back games and go into the play-offs and we haven't got a big squad.

"The players have given everything and unfortunately we've just fallen short today.

"Very bitter pill to swallow that I thought we had a penalty. Quite a clear handball and then their goal's offside. But I have to say, that sums up the refereeing we've had this season.

"To go 120 minutes and not score and didn't have our usual threat, but like I say I think the effort that's been put in has been incredible, it really has.

"Those players in that dressing room, the majority of whom had no pre-season, there they are in the play-offs playing 120 minutes and going all the way to penalties."

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 26Stone
  • 2Gibbons
  • 6Smith
  • 5Hall
  • 7Worrall
  • 23PettBooked at 59mins
  • 17TaylorSubstituted forCharsleyat 60'minutes
  • 11Benning
  • 8Garrity
  • 9WilsonBooked at 42mins
  • 24HarrattSubstituted forEdmondsonat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Covolan Cauagnari
  • 14Hurst
  • 16Martin
  • 19Amoo
  • 20Charsley
  • 21Robinson
  • 29Edmondson

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Ward
  • 18Egbo
  • 6Baudry
  • 4ConroyBooked at 95mins
  • 3IandoloBooked at 56mins
  • 10Payne
  • 25Reed
  • 20WilliamsSubstituted forO'Brienat 105'minutes
  • 11McKirdyBooked at 120mins
  • 9Davison
  • 19BarrySubstituted forGladwinat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Wollacott
  • 2Odimayo
  • 7Gladwin
  • 16O'Brien
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 28Aguiar
  • 29Parsons
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home18
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Port Vale 1(6), Swindon Town 0(5).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Port Vale 1(6), Swindon Town 0(5).

  3. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) left footed shot is just a bit too high. Ellis Iandolo should be disappointed.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(6), Swindon Town 0(5). Malvind Benning (Port Vale) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(5), Swindon Town 0(5). Mandela Egbo (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(5), Swindon Town 0(4). James Gibbons (Port Vale) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(4), Swindon Town 0(4). Dion Conroy (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(4), Swindon Town 0(3). Ben Garrity (Port Vale) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! Josh Davison (Swindon Town) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(3), Swindon Town 0(3). Tom Pett (Port Vale) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(2), Swindon Town 0(3). Louis Reed (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(2), Swindon Town 0(2). Harry Charsley (Port Vale) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Harry McKirdy should be disappointed.

  14. Post update

    Penalty saved! Ryan Edmondson (Port Vale) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(1), Swindon Town 0(2). Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  16. Post update

    Penalty saved! David Worrall (Port Vale) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(1), Swindon Town 0(1). Jack Payne (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Port Vale 1(1), Swindon Town 0. James Wilson (Port Vale) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  19. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Port Vale 1, Swindon Town 0.

  20. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Port Vale 1, Swindon Town 0.

Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by unification, at 23:29 19 May

    As an Oxford fan, terrific! Well done, Vale!

    As a football fan, these pitch invasions have to stop. Someone is going to get seriously hurt one day.

    Up until this season, they were good to see where fans and players could celebrate alike. Now it seems to be an opportunity for idiots to assault opposition players. Not on.

    I hope no Swindon player was hurt in that melee.

    • Reply posted by bigbazza, at 23:34 19 May

      bigbazza replied:
      Life bans coming up

  • Comment posted by Seanie79, at 23:02 19 May

    Well done Port Vale. As a Stags fan it'll be nice to see so many former players again in the final. We are both 2 teams that deserve a bit of good fortune but there can only be 1 winner. Let the best team win.

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, at 23:16 19 May

      they dont like it up em replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, at 23:40 19 May

    Disgusting scenes at the end. This needs to stop. Wouldn't mind a pitch invasion if done peacefully. Bristol rovers and now Everton during the game as well. The same idiots who throw their beers over everyone when England score no doubt

  • Comment posted by HH, at 23:11 19 May

    So yet again players assaulted on the pitch. The only way to stop this is the threat to reverse the result. Genuine Huddersfield, Forest and Vale fans would have self policed under those circumstances. Now all clubs will likely have to spend a lot more on security because of a handful of idiots.

    • Reply posted by Carolyn lose weight, at 23:20 19 May

      Carolyn lose weight replied:
      PV manager Clarke set a bad example earlier by roaring down the touch line and causing mayhem. Lost the plot completely. If he can’t behave then it’s no surprise the fans follow suit with disgusting attacks on Swindon fans and players taking place. Chuck them out. Only way to stop it!

  • Comment posted by swindon69, at 23:38 19 May

    Disgraceful scenes after the penalty shootout, but sadly that’s society and not just Vale fans..Swindon had no plan B and Tonight and PortVale were well up for it.I’m confident that we’ll strengthen the squad and challenge for automatic promotion next season-Good luck in the final Valiants and Up The Town for next season-STID

  • Comment posted by ray green, at 23:22 19 May

    No other club would come back from what we have endured this season, forward line out for weeks, Darryl Clarke on compassionate leave for months, 3 key players out tonight, 2 penalties down, Swindon fans can complain but they did not deserve anything tonight, because you cam up against the mighty Vale. Wembleeeee

    • Reply posted by The Lemis, at 23:35 19 May

      The Lemis replied:
      Blatant penalty missed at 0-0? I think that's solid grounds to complain. Clarke deservedly sent off for assaulting a player. Your fans assaulting players after full time. Mighty vale? Don't make me laugh. Pathetic club

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, at 23:21 19 May

    Aside from the joy for their fans of Vale getting to the final to play my own team, Mansfield, I'm like Nigel Clough and getting concerned at the behaviour of some so-called fans.
    They're attached to most clubs and the authorities have to do something to protect players from the idiots disgracing our clubs and our game.
    The attack on Billy Sharp was disgusting, as were those on McKirdy.
    Grow up!!

    • Reply posted by The Nook, at 23:27 19 May

      The Nook replied:
      Aided by the behaviour of PV Manager, Clarke.

  • Comment posted by BMK, at 23:00 19 May

    Could not have happened to a more appropriate player……. Harry McKirdy MISSED PENALTY😀👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Peter T, at 23:07 19 May

    I see from the scenes at the end, that it’s not only the port vale manager that is an imbecile in his behaviour, it is also the fans
    Disgusting, 100s if not 1000s of half wits running on a pitch too taunt and even attack the oppositions players
    I’m afraid that sort of :look at me I’m hard behaviour ; will come back and bite them in future games.

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, at 23:16 19 May

      they dont like it up em replied:
      Did you say the same things about Everton tonight?Didn’t see any players being headbuted..another bitter red

  • Comment posted by Horozontal Harry, at 23:45 19 May

    Not surprised at the trouble from Vale fans- at Walsall last month 20 or 30 of them tried to break down a police cordon to confront home fans in the OAP/ kids stand. Needs the majority of decent, proper Vale fans to single them out and get them banned for everyone’s sake.

    • Reply posted by yourego, at 23:56 19 May

      yourego replied:
      Its not right no and its creeping back in football , but must move to walsall sounds a lovely place to live with no crime or issues

  • Comment posted by Smith, at 23:08 19 May

    Come on Mansfield. Vales manager and crowd are animals. Disgraceful scenes at the end.

    • Reply posted by Seanie79, at 23:11 19 May

      Seanie79 replied:
      If the FA had any guts they would kick them out of the final.

  • Comment posted by Cameron , at 23:33 19 May

    A player assaulted at forest , a stags player assaulted at Northampton, tonight even worse scenes. From a stags fan who went to vale this season and my 21 year old son was assaulted and called a scab just walking up the street.. I was on strike a year and my son wasn’t even born.. morons at every club and Mansfield no different . Ban them for life and lock them up. Up the stags

  • Comment posted by Neville Bartos, at 23:24 19 May

    I bet that lad who noncholantly skied his penna before swaggering away sniggering like a schoolgirl is popular in Swindon.

    Also, have I really just heard their manager whining about Port Vale not watering the pitch enough! Christ, was the ball too round as well?

    • Reply posted by The Lemis, at 23:38 19 May

      The Lemis replied:
      You could see the dried dirt bouncing off the pitch during the game. Port Vale so tinpot they can't even afford a hose

  • Comment posted by Lofty, at 22:56 19 May

    This is one Bolton supporter who hopes that Vale will visit us next season.

    • Reply posted by Peter T, at 23:02 19 May

      Peter T replied:
      Go on lofty
      I hope they go to Bolton also , and I support neither

  • Comment posted by BMK, at 22:55 19 May

    Absolutely fantastic result for the Vale tonight👍🏻 Work still to be done to get promotion but good luck at Wembley….UTV!!!!

    • Reply posted by Carolyn lose weight, at 22:58 19 May

      Carolyn lose weight replied:
      Shame the Swindon players were assaulted. Should never happen but it seems to be becoming the norm. Broken Britain strikes again.

  • Comment posted by Richard Williams, at 23:26 19 May

    Well done Vale remember you having a great manager and some fantastic players in the 90's. From a wolves fan

  • Comment posted by PVFCDave83, at 23:17 19 May

    Vale were the better team overall, can't say that it was right what a few Idiots did. Swindon players are a bunch of divers though. Davison should've been red carded. As for McKirdy, he's a Gareth Bale wannabe, but he's overrated

  • Comment posted by FabbaGas, at 23:03 19 May

    The best ex Rovers manager won on the night. Well done DC.

    • Reply posted by The Nook, at 23:29 19 May

      The Nook replied:
      He only got sent off !!

  • Comment posted by Shelley, at 23:22 19 May

    Ah such bad luck Swindon from your Oxford friends along the A420 gutted for you 😀

  • Comment posted by Nightshade, at 22:56 19 May

    Well done to Port Vale but have to say shame on the minority of hooligans attacking football players who already feeling bad enough for the loss. Crowd invasions need to get banned or it may come to playing behind closed doors or in a cage like an animal.
    Wembley should be a host for all play off games, ensure the security. Plus more fans can get tickets.

    • Reply posted by lee, at 23:22 19 May

      lee replied:
      Don’t need Wembley for div 2 play off full stop. Better to have near full house at say villa park this year rather than 1/3 full Wembley. Some seasons have seen 10-12k rattling around in there

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green462315875443184
2Exeter462315865412484
3Bristol Rovers4623111271492280
4Northampton4623111260382280
5Port Vale4622121267462178
6Swindon4622111377542377
7Mansfield4622111367521577
8Sutton United4622101469531676
9Tranmere4621121353401375
10Salford4619131460461470
11Newport461912156758969
12Crawley461710195666-1061
13Leyton Orient4614161662471558
14Bradford461416165355-258
15Colchester461413194860-1255
16Walsall461412204760-1354
17Hartlepool461412204464-2054
18Rochdale461217175159-853
19Harrogate461411216475-1153
20Carlisle461411213962-2353
21Stevenage461114214568-2347
22Barrow461014224457-1344
23Oldham46911264675-2938
24Scunthorpe46414282990-6126
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport