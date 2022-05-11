Last updated on .From the section European Football

Giorgio Chiellini has won nine Serie A titles and five Italian Cups with Juve

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season after 17 years.

The 37-year-old centre-back has won nine Serie A titles, as well as the Coppa Italia five times, since joining the club from Fiorentina in 2005.

Juventus, fourth in the Italian top flight, were beaten in the Italian Cup final by Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Speaking after the 4-2 defeat in Rome, Chiellini said: "I've done all I can, I hope I've left something behind."

Chiellini won his first Scudetto in 2011-12, going on to win nine in a row with the club before Inter's triumph last season.

"We had these 10 magnificent years - it is up to the others to continue now," he told Italian broadcaster Mediaset.

"On Monday I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, then if I have still got something in the tank might have a run-out in Florence. It is 100% my decision."

Massimiliano Allegri's side are assured of a top-four finish with two league games remaining, and host Lazio on Monday before travelling to Fiorentina on 22 May.

Chiellini had already announced his intention to retire from international football after Italy play Argentina in June at Wembley - the stadium where Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 final last summer.

Having made his debut for Italy in 2004, he is joint fifth in the list of Italy's most-capped players, alongside Andrea Pirlo.

However, he does not yet know whether he will continue to play at club level.

"I don't know," Chiellini said on his club future. "I need to think about it with my family.

"I am happy to leave at such a high level, because for many years I have said I didn't want to finish struggling and not being able to play at my level.

"I gave it my all. Soon I will be the biggest Juventus fan from the outside. After so many years within this club, you cannot shake it off."