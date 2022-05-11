Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ukraine played their first fixture since November at Borussia-Park

Ukraine began preparations for their World Cup qualification play-off against Scotland with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly.

In their first fixture since the Russian invasion, Ukraine's national team won 2-1 at Borussia-Park.

All profits from the game, attended by over 20,000 fans, were donated to charities supporting those affected by the conflict, with Ukraine nationals given entry free of charge.

Scotland host Ukraine on 1 June.

The play-off semi-final had originally been scheduled for 24 March, but was delayed following the invasion. The winner will face Wales in Cardiff for a World Cup finals place on 5 June.

Ukraine had last played in November, winning 2-0 in Bosnia-Herzegovina to secure their place in the play-offs.