Dutch Eredivisie
AjaxAjax5sc Heerenveensc Heerenveen0

Ajax 5-0 Heerenveen: Erik ten Hag leads Ajax to Dutch title before taking over at Man Utd

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax scores the first goal against Heerenveen
Ajax have won 26 of their 33 league games this season under Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag steered Ajax to the Dutch Eredivisie title with one game to spare before he takes over as Manchester United boss this summer.

They wrapped up the league with a thumping win over Heerenveen at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

It sent them four points clear of nearest rivals PSV Eindhoven before Sunday's final round of games.

Ajax's scorers were Nicolas Tagliafico, Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez.

How Ten Hag made Ajax Champions League contenders

It was a fitting farewell for Ten Hag, who United announced in April as their next manager.

The Dutchman, 52, will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of this season on a three-year deal, which can be extended by a year.

Ten Hag will become United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

He took over as Ajax head coach in December 2017 and led them to the league and cup double in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

However, they were beaten 2-1 by PSV Eindhoven in this season's Dutch Cup final.

Line-ups

Ajax

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 12MazraouiSubstituted forRenschat 57'minutes
  • 2Timber
  • 17Blind
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 25TaylorSubstituted forRegeerat 82'minutes
  • 4Álvarez
  • 6KlaassenSubstituted forKudusat 68'minutes
  • 23Berghuis
  • 22HallerSubstituted forBrobbeyat 57'minutes
  • 10TadicSubstituted forDaramyat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 18Brobbey
  • 20Kudus
  • 27Ihattaren
  • 30Daramy
  • 33Tyton
  • 41Llansana
  • 44Regeer
  • 46Salah-Eddine

sc Heerenveen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Mulder
  • 4van Beek
  • 14Dresevic
  • 5Woudenberg
  • 27van Ewijk
  • 33HayeSubstituted forMadsenat 74'minutes
  • 10HalilovicSubstituted forde Jongat 74'minutes
  • 26TahiriSubstituted forAl Hajjat 81'minutes
  • 13Kaib
  • 20van HooijdonkSubstituted forMusabaat 45'minutes
  • 9SarrSubstituted forvan der Heideat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2van Ottele
  • 6de Jong
  • 7Stevanovic
  • 11Musaba
  • 16van der Heide
  • 17Al Hajj
  • 18Akujobi
  • 22Mous
  • 23Bekkema
  • 29Madsen
  • 34Zaal
  • 35Nunumete
Referee:
Allard Lindhout

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway Teamsc Heerenveen
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home18
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 11th May 2022

  • FC TwenteFC Twente3FC GroningenFC Groningen0
  • FC UtrechtFC Utrecht2AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar2
  • Fortuna SittardFortuna Sittard1VitesseVitesse2
  • Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead Eagles0FeyenoordFeyenoord1
  • PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven3N.E.C.N.E.C.2
  • RKC WaalwijkRKC Waalwijk2Heracles AlmeloHeracles Almelo0
  • SC CambuurSC Cambuur1Willem IIWillem II1
  • Sparta RotterdamSparta Rotterdam2PEC ZwollePEC Zwolle0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax33264396177982
2PSV Eindhoven33253584414378
3Feyenoord33225675324371
4FC Twente33198653361765
5AZ Alkmaar33187863412261
6Vitesse33155134049-950
7FC Utrecht331211105143847
8N.E.C.33108153851-1338
9sc Heerenveen33108153449-1538
10Go Ahead Eagles33106173648-1236
11FC Groningen3399153952-1336
12SC Cambuur33106175068-1836
13RKC Waalwijk33811143750-1335
14Heracles Almelo3397173246-1434
15Sparta Rotterdam33711152747-2032
16Fortuna Sittard3395193567-3232
17Willem II3386192957-2830
18PEC Zwolle3376202550-2527
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

