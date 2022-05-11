Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Dundee's 3-1 victory over Hibernian was not enough to prevent automatic relegation from the Scottish Premiership

Dundee's relegation from the Scottish Premiership has been confirmed after St Johnstone's victory over Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Mark McGhee's side are six points adrift at the foot of the table with one round of fixtures remaining.

After winning promotion via the play-offs last term, the Dens Park club will make an immediate return to the Championship.

It is Dundee's third top-flight relegation in nine years.

"It has undoubtedly been a disappointing season for everyone connected with Dundee," read a club statement.

"We would like to thank each and every supporter for their backing. Having gone through a full season with no fans in the stands, it was fantastic to see you all back in your rightful place but unfortunately, we have fallen short on the park.

"Work is already well underway behind the scenes to ensure that the club is in the best possible position heading into the 2022/23 season."

Tuesday's 3-1 win over Hibernian preserved faint hopes of catching St Johnstone on the final day and avoiding an automatic drop, but the Perth side beat Aberdeen thanks to a Callum Hendry goal to end those dreams.

The midweek victory was Dundee's first in 13 games under McGhee, who replaced James McPake as manager in February.

Dundee were two points above St Johnstone at the stage, and six behind 10th-placed Ross County with a game in hand.

They had also ended a nine-game winless run with back-to-back victories, though it has been reported the decision to remove McPake was made before his side beat Hearts and eased past Peterhead in quick succession.

McGhee, 64, had a six-game touchline ban to serve from his second stint at Motherwell in 2017.

Though performances were sporadically encouraging, and battling draws were earned against Aberdeen and Dundee United, the club's plight only worsened.

In a dozen league games under McGhee, Dundee have earned just eight points.

His contract expires at the end of the season and when asked about his future after Saturday's 2-0 loss to St Mirren, he said: "I came here hoping to stay, but I've no idea really. We've not discussed it. I'd like to stay, but we'll see."

St Johnstone face a relegation play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Arbroath, who contest the second leg of their semi-final on Friday after a goalless opening encounter.