Glentoran and Cliftonville both maintained their winning starts to the Women's Premiership by securing 5-0 victories on Wednesday night.

Lauren Wade netted twice in Glentoran's dominant win over Crusaders Strikers.

Caitlin McGuinness and Fi Morgan hit doubles in Cliftonville's 5-0 victory over Lisburn.

Wednesday's two other games ended in 1-1 draws as Linfield were held at home by Sion Swifts and Derry City hit a late equaliser against Mid Ulster.

Wade netted twice for Billy Clarke's Glens side, either side of a remarkable run of three goals in four first-half minutes.

After Wade opened the scoring in the first minute, Jess Foy's penalty doubled Glentoran's advantage in the 22nd minute before Rachel Rogan and Casey Howe added goals in the 24th and 25th minutes , before Wade added the fifth in the second half.

At the Bluebell Stadium, Kirsty McGuinness opened the scoring for the Reds in the first half before her sister Caitlin and Morgan netted their doubles.

Leah McGonagle's last-minute equaliser secured Derry's point away to Mid Ulster, who came within seconds of their first ever top-flight victory after Sharagh Murphy had put them ahead on 70 minutes.

Sion Swifts, meanwhil,e continued their strong run of form as Leontia McVarnock's 85th-minute equaliser earned a point against Linfield.

The Blues had looked set to record their first victory in three league games after Keri Halliday's first-half goal before McVarnock's late effort.

Linfield were hammered 7-1 by the Glens last week.