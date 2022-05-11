Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Lee Tomlin had not played since October 2020 before his five appearances for Walsall

Veteran playmaker Lee Tomlin is one of five players to be released by League Two side Walsall.

The former Peterborough and Cardiff forward, 33, arrived in February but made just one start and four substitute appearances in an injury-hit spell.

Goalkeeper Jack Rose, defender Zak Mills and academy products Joe Willis and Tom Leak have also been let go.

Walsall are in talks to keep midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe and have taken up options on Sam Perry and Joe Foulkes.

Injured duo Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson, who are both expected to miss much of the 2022-23 campaign after knee operations, are among 10 players contracted for next season.

Liam Kinsella, Jack Earing, Donervon Daniels, Brendan Kiernan, Manny Monthe, Hayden White, Rollin Menayese and Devante Rodney are the others under contract.

Attacking midfielder Rory Holden, who has played just four games since December 2020 due to knee problems, has not been offered a new deal but been invited to return for pre-season training.