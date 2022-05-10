Last updated on .From the section Newport

Padraig Amond spent this season on loan with Exeter City and he helped the Grecians to achieve automatic promotion to League One

Newport County striker Padraig Amond has confirmed he is leaving the Exiles.

The 34-year-old striker spent this season on loan at Exeter City and helped them to League Two promotion.

Amond made 206 appearances for County and scored 59 goals after signing from Hartlepool in 2017, finishing top scorer for Newport in every season he played for the club and helping them to two play-off finals.

"I loved my four years at the club," Amond wrote on social media.

"Thank you to all the Newport County supporters for their support and respect."

Amond is perhaps best remembered for his exploits in the FA Cup, scoring goals against Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Manchester City, earning him a Republic of Ireland call-up in 2019.