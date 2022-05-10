Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Jodi Jones made his final Coventry appearance in the 1-1 draw at Stoke last Saturday after a Sky Blues career dogged by knee problems

Coventry City midfielder Jodi Jones has been released by the club after six injury-disrupted years.

The 24-year-old made 12 league and cup appearances in 2021-22, without adding to his eight goals for the Sky Blues.

Defender Josh Pask, 24, is also leaving the club at the expiry of his current deal, having been on loan at Newport County since January.

Coventry have, though, taken up an option to extend Jordan Shipley's contract for a further season.

But the 24-year-old, who has played more than 150 games for the club and scored the second goal in Coventry's 3-1 win over Exeter City in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in 2018, is expected to leave after the Sky Blues accepted a bid for him from another club.

On Jones, Coventry boss Mark Robins said he had been "hugely unlucky" with injuries, but had made some "key contributions" to their successes in recent seasons.