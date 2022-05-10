Nigel Atangana: French midfielder one of eight players released by Exeter City
Nigel Atangana is among eight players released by Exeter City after they won promotion to League One.
Callum Rowe and Ben Seymour have also left the club after the Grecians missed out on the league title on the final day of the season.
Colin Daniel, Jordan Dyer, Jack Veale, James Dodd and Ellis Johnson have also been released.
Loanees Cameron Dawson, Padraig Amond, Offrande Zanzala and Kieran Phillips have returned to their parent clubs.
Exeter's final-day defeat at home to Port Vale, coupled with Forest Green Rovers' draw with Mansfield, ensured the Gloucestershire club were promoted as champions.
A club statement said: "Matt Taylor has spoken to each of the released players individually and has thanked them for their contribution to Exeter City, and we all wish them well for their future careers."