Panutche Camara played 46 times for Plymouth this season, scoring five goals

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara has been put up for sale after refusing to sign a new contract at the League One club.

The 25-year-old's current deal ends next year after the Pilgrims took up the option of a 12-month extension in February.

But talks between the club and Guinea-Bissau international have broken down.

Argyle are now looking to cash in on the player, rather than risk losing him for nothing next season.

"Extended talks had been ongoing for a number of months regarding a significantly improved deal for the Guinea-Bissau international, but talks have now ended, with the 25-year-old's representatives confirming that Camara will not be signing a new deal at Argyle," a statement on the club's website said. external-link

"With the midfielder entering the final year of his existing contract and showing no intention of agreeing new terms, the club will now seek to facilitate a move for Camara, in line with our transfer strategy."

Camara began his career at Dulwich Hamlet in 2017 before moving to Crawley Town later that year and then on to Plymouth in 2020.

He played 47 times this season, scoring five goals, the south-coast club just missed out on a play-off spot.

They finished the season seventh in the table on 80 points, failing to win any of their last five matches and losing 5-0 at home to MK Dons on the final day of the season.