League Two - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
NorthamptonNorthampton Town0MansfieldMansfield Town1

Northampton 0-1 Mansfield (agg 1-3): Stags reach League Two play-off final

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments27

Steve McLaughlin scored his eighth goal of the season to restore Mansfield's two-goal cushion in the tie

Mansfield Town booked their place in the League Two play-off final at Wembley as they won at Northampton to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Stags left-back Steve McLaughlin's controversial first-half winner completed a disappointing 11 days for the Cobblers, after being dramatically denied automatic promotion.

Nigel Clough's Stags meet the winners of Thursday's Port Vale-Swindon tie.

Josh Eppiah came closest to scoring for Jon Brady's Cobblers on the night.

But the on-loan Leicester City striker's header was brilliantly saved by Mansfield's on-loan Manchester United keeper Nathan Bishop inside the first minute of the match.

The Cobblers can also point to what might have happened had Mansfield midfielder Kieran Wallace received more than just a yellow card for a wild, late second-half challenge on Eppiah.

However, the hosts' real grievance had been the manner of how the game was settled by the only goal of the night.

The Cobblers were two goals behind after 32 minutes of the first leg on Sunday and, although Ali Kolki's second-half goal halved that first-leg deficit, they were again back to two down in the tie after 32 minutes of the second leg too, as right-back Elliott Hewitt set up left-back McLaughlin.

But the controversy came as Lucas Akins steered a pass through the inside-right channel and a clearly offside Stephen Quinn was first to respond.

Quinn then stopped and was overtaken by fast-moving full-back Hewitt from an onside position, who reached the ball first and squared across for McLaughlin to get in ahead of a flat-footed home defence to steer home at the near post for his eighth goal of the season.

The Stags will now visit Wembley on 28 May - their first appearance at the home of English football since losing the FA Trophy final to Darlington in 2011.

No coming back for Cobblers

The Cobblers looked down and out at this same stage two seasons ago when Keith Curle's side lost 2-0 at home to Cheltenham in the first leg, only to then win 3-0 at Whaddon Road in the second leg before going on to hammer Exeter City 4-0 at Wembley.

But this time there was no coming back as the Stags, who only got back into the English Football League in 2015 after seven seasons in non-league football, continued on their journey under Clough to bring back League One football to Field Mill for the first time since 2003.

A 14-game winless run in all competitions between mid-August and late October left the Stags languishing in the relegation places and there was little suggestion that they might go on to mount a promotion challenge.

But a club record 11 home league wins in a row between 30 October and the 1-0 win over Northampton on 2 April was the cornerstone of their improvement.

In the end they won just three of their last eight games to finish only seventh but they cashed in on the downward curve the Cobblers suddenly found themselves on after letting automatic promotion slip away.

Northampton missed out on automatic promotion on the last day of the 46-game League Two season when they won their final game 3-1 at Barrow, but were dramatically bettered on goals scored when Bristol Rovers netted three times in the final 14 minutes to thump already relegated bottom club Scunthorpe United 7-0.

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It was an incredible performance, to keep a clean sheet here and to actually win the game.

"The gameplan went to perfection tonight, the players were incredible and outstanding.

"When in the play-offs, and a team is chasing a two-goal deficit, they will throw the kitchen sink at you. Northampton did and they did it with quality as well.

"We had to defend as though our lives depended on it."

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roberts
  • 23MillsSubstituted forRoseat 65'minutes
  • 6HorsfallBooked at 90mins
  • 5Guthrie
  • 14Koiki
  • 4Sowerby
  • 17McWilliams
  • 21Felix-EppiahSubstituted forZimbaat 68'minutes
  • 11PinnockBooked at 87mins
  • 7Hoskins
  • 24Appéré

Substitutes

  • 2Harriman
  • 8Lewis
  • 18Zimba
  • 19Kanu
  • 26Maxted
  • 32Rose
  • 35Dyche

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bishop
  • 4Hewitt
  • 12Hawkins
  • 14Perch
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 35O'TooleBooked at 53mins
  • 23WallaceBooked at 63minsSubstituted forO Clarkeat 85'minutes
  • 16QuinnSubstituted forLapslieat 83'minutes
  • 34Akins
  • 18Oates
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 6Rawson
  • 7Murphy
  • 8O Clarke
  • 24Stech
  • 25Stirk
  • 32Lapslie
  • 44M Longstaff
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
7,619

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Northampton Town 0, Mansfield Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Northampton Town 0, Mansfield Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ali Koiki (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock.

  4. Booking

    Fraser Horsfall (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Chanka Zimba (Northampton Town).

  6. Post update

    Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Oliver Hawkins.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ollie Clarke.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Mansfield Town. Rhys Oates tries a through ball, but George Lapslie is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Northampton Town. Danny Rose tries a through ball, but Chanka Zimba is caught offside.

  11. Booking

    Mitchell Pinnock (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mitchell Pinnock (Northampton Town).

  13. Post update

    Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ollie Clarke replaces Kieran Wallace.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jordan Bowery.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Mansfield Town. George Lapslie replaces Stephen Quinn.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Louis Appéré (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Hoskins.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Kieran Wallace.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Sowerby (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter Devonshire, today at 22:51

    Well done Cloughie
    Hope you beat Swindon

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 22:46

    Well done Clough and the Stags, one more win and he could be playing his old team Direby in league one next season!

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 22:46

    That local lager beer is going to be a little bit weaker due to the tears of the ‘Cobblers’ tonight. 7-0 ‘probably the best result in football’.

  • Comment posted by unification, today at 22:43

    Anyone but Swindon, ta.

    If Port Vale don’t do them, I hope the Stags do.

  • Comment posted by West Country White, today at 22:43

    Seemed inevitable after the Bristol Rovers situation. No chance NTFC would be in the right place mentally. See you next season, when we will both have promotion ambitions. From a TRFC fan.

  • Comment posted by MrsTrellis, today at 22:41

    Reading the circumstances of the away team scoring the only game of the game tonight....if the description was correct,correct decision.Sorry home side and a seemingly a home supporter doing the BBC report.I expect a less biased report !

  • Comment posted by gaz pezza, today at 22:38

    Time for a clear out. Forwards not good enough. A consistent scorer required. As shown in final goal difference.

  • Comment posted by Mansfield fan, today at 22:37

    Well done Stags. Got the game spot on. Key moments: Bishop's save within 50 seconds. McLaughlin's winner. Northampton were ineffective. Very solid Stags defensive display. Clough got his tactics spot on.

  • Comment posted by garry Fensom , today at 22:36

    Well done Mansfield think fa need to investigate the Scunthorpe defeat by rovers feel for Northampton robbed I feel

  • Comment posted by chrispayne90, today at 22:34

    As an orient fan . I was hoping the cobblers would go up. If any team and fans deserved to be playing league one next season it was them. Best away fans iv seen all season. Can't wait to welcome you lads back to orient again next season.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:32

    Love em are hate em that’s the play offs for you. A team who miss out on automatic promotion by 1 goal lose to side who sneaked into play offs on last day

    • Reply posted by Aaron, today at 22:50

      Aaron replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 5569km, today at 22:31

    It wasn't pretty but Stags did the job today.
    Having Hewitt as wing back allowed Perch to go into the middle of defence and give more stability to the back line.
    After the awful start to the season its amazing the Stags even have the chance to go to Wembley.
    COYS

  • Comment posted by Kryptonite, today at 22:28

    Absolutely gutted for the Cobblers... To miss out because Bristol rolled over the Scunnies U18 team, then a couple of dubious decisions in these playoffs. Always feel like if you miss out on automatic promotion, your fate is destined to be decided by whoever is in form. Another 5 years of League 2 football awaits

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 22:28

    Yellows

  • Comment posted by foghorn leghorn, today at 22:28

    Not taking anything away from Mansfield but Northampton robbed of promotion by a cheating Scunthorpe. Action needs to be taken against them.

    • Reply posted by garry Fensom , today at 22:37

      garry Fensom replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by Poppydog, today at 22:27

    Well done Mansfield .good luck in the final

  • Comment posted by 2112col, today at 22:26

    Awful ref tonight

    • Reply posted by Seanie79, today at 22:32

      Seanie79 replied:
      I thought he had a good game apart from the offside goal. He was fair with the yellow cards on both sides and didn't fall for Northampton's attempts to con their way to a penalty.

  • Comment posted by Gashead, today at 22:26

    Vengeance is a dish best served cold. I've waited 24 years. The amazing Rovers 7-0 win and N'ton unable to beat Barrow by more than 2 goals to deny Cobblers automatic promotion. And then this. Revenge for the thugs who kicked Bristol Rovers out of the 1997-1998 play-off semi final.

  • Comment posted by Seanie79, today at 22:26

    What a game. Well done Stags. It was a perfect performance for the occasion. We absorbed everything they threw at us. I feel for Northampton after what happened on the final day in the league but they have had numerous promotions over the last few years and haven't managed to stay up. Stags have had their fair share of bad luck (and bad management) over the years and maybe this season is the one.

  • Comment posted by Red Fred, today at 22:25

    Well done Stags.
    Now 2 Nottinghamshire teams in Play Off Finals.Let’s hope County make it the treble for 2022.!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green462315875443184
2Exeter462315865412484
3Bristol Rovers4623111271492280
4Northampton4623111260382280
5Port Vale4622121267462178
6Swindon4622111377542377
7Mansfield4622111367521577
8Sutton United4622101469531676
9Tranmere4621121353401375
10Salford4619131460461470
11Newport461912156758969
12Crawley461710195666-1061
13Leyton Orient4614161662471558
14Bradford461416165355-258
15Colchester461413194860-1255
16Walsall461412204760-1354
17Hartlepool461412204464-2054
18Rochdale461217175159-853
19Harrogate461411216475-1153
20Carlisle461411213962-2353
21Stevenage461114214568-2347
22Barrow461014224457-1344
23Oldham46911264675-2938
24Scunthorpe46414282990-6126
