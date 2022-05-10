Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ronald Araujo received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital in an ambulance

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was taken to hospital after being concussed in a league game against Celta Vigo.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury following a clash of heads with team-mate Gavi after about an hour of his side's 3-1 win at the Nou Camp.

He had lengthy treatment on the pitch before an ambulance took him away.

"The doctor has told us he is conscious. He will spend the night in hospital but he is out of danger," said Barcelona manager Xavi.

"The doctor said we shouldn't worry, that he will spend the night in hospital as a precaution, nothing more."

Memphis Depay had put Barcelona in front before two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extended their lead.

Iago Aspas pulled one back for Celta Vigo prior to the incident involving Uruguay international Araujo, who recently signed a new Barcelona contract that contained a 1bn euro (£841m) buyout clause.