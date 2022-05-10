Match ends, Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 1.
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was taken to hospital after being concussed in a league game against Celta Vigo.
The 23-year-old suffered the injury following a clash of heads with team-mate Gavi after about an hour of his side's 3-1 win at the Nou Camp.
He had lengthy treatment on the pitch before an ambulance took him away.
"The doctor has told us he is conscious. He will spend the night in hospital but he is out of danger," said Barcelona manager Xavi.
"The doctor said we shouldn't worry, that he will spend the night in hospital as a precaution, nothing more."
Memphis Depay had put Barcelona in front before two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extended their lead.
Iago Aspas pulled one back for Celta Vigo prior to the incident involving Uruguay international Araujo, who recently signed a new Barcelona contract that contained a 1bn euro (£841m) buyout clause.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da SilvaSubstituted forMinguezaat 89'minutes
- 4AraújoSubstituted forLengletat 68'minutes
- 24GarcíaBooked at 80mins
- 18AlbaBooked at 90mins
- 30Páez
- 21de JongBooked at 90mins
- 7Dembélé
- 9DepaySubstituted forFati Vieiraat 64'minutes
- 19TorresSubstituted forPuig Martíat 45'minutes
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 34Sanz
- 36Tenas
- 43Orellana Gomez
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Dituro
- 20VázquezSubstituted forMurilloat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 15Aidoo
- 4Araújo
- 17Galán Gil
- 8BeltránSubstituted forVeigaat 90'minutes
- 23Méndez
- 6D SuárezSubstituted forFontánat 90'minutes
- 11CerviSubstituted forSolariat 90+7'minutes
- 7Galhardo do Nascimento RochaSubstituted forTapiaat 60'minutes
- 10Iago Aspas
Substitutes
- 13Blanco
- 14Tapia
- 18Pineda
- 19Fontán
- 21Solari
- 24Murillo
- 29Veiga
- 37Carrillo Balea
- Referee:
- Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias
- Attendance:
- 55,899
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Veiga (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Post update
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Post update
Gabriel Veiga (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Augusto Solari replaces Franco Cervi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riqui Puig.
Post update
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javi Galán with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Gabriel Veiga (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta Vigo. José Fontán replaces Denis Suárez.