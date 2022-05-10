Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Gavin Chesterfield has taken charge of more than 500 Barry games

Long-serving Barry Town United manager Gavin Chesterfield has signed a new contract despite the club's relegation from the Cymru Premier.

Chesterfield, 42, will take charge of his 16th Barry campaign next season having joined the club in 2007.

Chesterfield's side have dropped into the Cymru South having finished 11th in the Welsh top flight last season.

"I'd like to thank all at the club for their continued support and belief," Chesterfield told Barry's website.

"Many might have said it's the time for me to move on but the new challenge that awaits excites us all and I'm enthused by the project we have here and what lies ahead for this football club."

Barry have not specified the length of Chesterfield's new deal.