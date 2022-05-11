Celtic, who clinched the Scottish title with Wednesday's draw away to Dundee United, have told Snoop Dogg to book his flight for their championship celebrations at home to Motherwell on Saturday, the rapper having admitted in March they were one of his favourite teams while suggesting he would be in Scotland for the party. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is the frontrunner to become Hibernian's new head coach after the 40-year-old impressed club hierarchy during a second interview, the candidates having been whittled down to a three-man shortlist that also includes Oxford United's Karl Robinson and former Lincoln city boss Michael Appleton. (Daily Record) external-link

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson is not one of the final four candidates to be Hibs head coach, but former Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton will meet club officials over the coming days and ex-Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has already impressed at his interview. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was coy about the possibility of 19-year-old Amad Diallo returning to Ibrox next season after the on-loan Manchester United winger impressed for a second game running in Wednesday's win over Ross County. (The Herald) external-link

Leon Balogun has told German newspaper Bild that he hopes to extend his stay with Rangers next season, with the 33-year-old German-born Nigeria centre-half out of contract this summer, although there is an option to sign a new deal. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

West Ham United have joined English Championship clubs such as Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United in the race to sign 20-year-old Kyle McClelland, with the Northern Ireland youth defender having rejected a new contract with Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has defended its ticketing policy amid anger over Rangers' Europa League final allocation, with the Glasgow club and opponents Eintracht Frankfurt only receiving 9,500 each for the 43,000-capacity Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on 18 May and briefs appearing on resale websites for as much as £10,000. (Daily Record) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt's players have been promised £68,000 each if they triumph against Rangers in the Europa League final. (Daily Record) external-link

Slovenian referee Slavkp Vincic, the 42-year-old who took charge when Rangers lost 2-1 at home to Malmo in their Champions League qualifier in August, has been named as the man in the middle for the Europa League final between the Glasgow side and Eintracht Frankfurt. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link