Jurgen Klopp was frustrated by Spurs' tactics in the Anfield draw last weekend

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp was looking for an "excuse or an alibi" when he criticised Spurs' style in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Klopp said "I don't like this kind of football" and "they should do more for the game" after a good defensive Spurs showing dented Liverpool's title hopes.

Conte, though, suggested his opposing number was "a bit frustrated".

"It is important to be focused on your team not the opponent," he said.

He added: "It means you want to find an excuse or an alibi because your job was wrong."

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League table, four points off the Champions League places though they have the opportunity to cut that deficit when hosting fourth-placed Arsenal on Thursday.

Conte continued: "I want to win every game, I try to transfer this thought to my players.

"When I stay in one team, my aspiration or desire is to fight to win the title. To win the league in England is not easy. Pep Guardiola says Liverpool won one league in 30 years, it shows it is not simple.

"Maybe sometimes it's easier to win the Champions League than the league in England but after the game against Liverpool, the good answer that I heard was my players were disappointed at the end of the game.

"They felt the possibility to win the the game. We analysed the game the day after. If there was a team that deserved to win it was Tottenham and not Liverpool.

"I think in this game, Klopp understood he gained one point, not lost two points. I think Jurgen is an intelligent person."

Liverpool are three points behind leaders Manchester City with three games to go, starting with the Reds' trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday.