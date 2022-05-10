Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Next season will be the 20th in professional football for Pratley (right), having begun his career at Fulham in 2003

Leyton Orient have handed veteran captain Darren Pratley an extension to his contract.

The ex-Swansea and Bolton midfielder, now 37, made 39 league appearances last season to trigger a new deal.

Sam Sargent, Tom James and Ruel Sotiriou have also been offered new deals, while Orient have options on Adam Thompson, Matt Young and Rhys Byrne.

The club have released midfield pair Callum Reilly and Antony Papadopoulos.