Pearce (right) joined Charlton from Wigan in 2016 and has played 175 games for the club

Charlton have offered long-serving captain Jason Pearce a coaching role, while six players have been released.

Pearce, an Addicks player since 2016, is set to work with the club's academy, but fellow defenders Chris Gunter and Adam Matthews are leaving.

Midfielder Ben Watson, striker Conor Washington, left-back Pape Souare and goalkeeper Stephen Henderson will also depart The Valley.

The League One club are in contract talks with defender Ben Purrington.

They have also triggered one-year extensions for Jake Forster-Caskey, Ryan Inniss, Josh Davison and Nathan Harness.

Charlton's director of recruitment Steve Gallen said: "We have a group of players in place and our focus this summer is adding further quality to the squad."