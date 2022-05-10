Christian Ramirez has not scored since February

Jim Goodwin insists Christian Ramirez will be back for Aberdeen's pre-season despite the "fatigued" striker returning to United States.

There has been speculation that the 31-year-old could return to Major League Soccer after just one year of his two-year contract at Pittodrie.

"We've given Christian permission to go and be with his family in America, recharge the batteries and come back in the middle of June for pre-season fresh and ready to go again," manager Goodwin said.

Ramirez, who has two caps for the United States, has scored 16 goals in 51 appearances this season since arriving from Houston Dynamo last summer but will not play Aberdeen's final two games in the Scottish Premiership.

"We've decided to give Cristian an extra week off. He looks a little bit fatigued and I put that down to the volume of games he's had. Prior to coming here, he was playing in the MLS and I think that's shown in some of his performances of late."

Meanwhile, Goodwin has assured 34-year-old club captain Joe Lewis that he remains prominent in his thoughts for next season even though he plans to bring in a new goalkeeper.

"He's had a dip in form, but he's shown in the last couple of games he's still a very good goalkeeper," he added. "Joe has a couple years left on his contract, he's been a great servant to Aberdeen and he's still got plenty left in the tank."