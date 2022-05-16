Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ona Batlle, Caroline Weir, Sandy MacIver and Nikita Parris have all attracted interest

With the domestic season now over for Women's Super League clubs, attention has already turned to the transfer market as clubs look to build their squads for the next campaign.

The transfer window does not open until 17 June but there could be plenty of movement before then with many players out of contract.

Here we take a look at some of the deals that could happen over the next few weeks.

Who could be on the move?

There have been rumours for months about the future of one of the league's biggest stars, Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema,but shecould reportedly stay at the club external-link for at least one more year despite being heavily linked with European champions Barcelona.

Another big name out of contract this summer is England and Manchester City midfielder Georgia Stanway, who has attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

Several European clubs are interested in her City team-mate Caroline Weir, including Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain, although Real Madrid would be the most likely destination should she end her four-year spell at City.

Arsenal winger Nikita Parris only joined the club last summer from Lyon but might be in search of more playing time, with Manchester United and Tottenham among those interested.

Defender Anna Patten,who has played for the Gunners since the age of 12, is set to rejoin Aston Villa after she impressed on her short loan spell this season.

Champions Chelsea have looked at West Ham's Katerina Svitkova as a potential addition in midfield, while departing Blues midfielder Drew Spence has been in talks with Tottenham and Brighton.

Striker Bethany England,who had a strong finish to the season for Chelsea after overcoming an early-season goal drought, continues to attract interest from several clubs including Tottenham, who are prepared to pay a fee.

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill has announced her departure from Everton after nine years with the club

Manchester United must fend off interest from Barcelona and Chelsea if they are to keep Spain international Ona Batlle, although the club have the option to exercise a one-year extension in the full-back's contract.

Forward Ivana Fuso could be allowed to leave United - she was close to joining Aston Villa on loan in January but may look for a permanent move away this summer.

United will also make a decision on whether to extend Lyon forward Signe Bruun's stay or allow her to return to her parent club.

Northern Ireland forward Simone Magill announced last week that she would be leaving Everton and has been linked with Aston Villa, who were in discussions to sign her last summer.

Toffees goalkeeper Sandy MacIver could also leave the club for a sizeable fee.

Tottenham are expected to offer forward Rachel Williams a new short-term deal but she has had interest from elsewhere too, while Wales and Spurs midfielder Josie Green could join Leicester.

Brighton midfielder Emily Simpkins is another potential target for the Foxes along with Wales and Reading midfielder Natasha Harding, who has also attracted interest from the Seagulls and Villa.

Promoted side Liverpool are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they prepare for top-flight football. They are interested in Wolfsburg winger Shanice van de Sanden - a former Red - who will be out of contract.

Manager Matt Beard is also set to bring in Charlton Athletic's goalkeeper Eartha Cumings.

Elsewhere, two former West Ham defenders - Erin Simon, currently at Racing Louisville and Brooke Hendrix, recently at Melbourne Victory - are open to a return to England.

Spanish forward Lucia Garcia, currently at Athletic Bilbao, is among those linked with a move to England, while Manchester City are reportedly in talks with Atletico Madrid defender Laia Aleixandri.

What else should we look out for?

Lucy Bronze, Katie Zelem and Maren Mjelde's contracts are due to expire this summer

Several key Manchester United players including striker Alessia Russo, midfielder Jackie Groenen and captain Katie Zelem are nearing the end of their contracts. The club are said to be in discussions over their futures.

Caitlin Foord, Lisa Evans and Jen Beattie are among those who will be out of contract at Arsenal, while Lucy Bronze's deal is due to expire at Manchester City.

Norway captain Maren Mjelde is expected to sign a new deal with Chelsea, while Liverpool skipper Niamh Fahey is also set to sign a contract extension.

Aston Villa are keen to bring back Manchester City's Jill Scott after her successful six-month loan spell with them, although Tottenham are among those who have renewed their interest in the England midfielder.

Up to nine Everton players were understood to be out of contract this summer and as many as four players under contract could leave the club.

Birmingham could struggle to keep hold of key players Louise Quinn, Lucy Quinn and Veatriki Sarri following their relegation to the Championship.

What do clubs need?

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner says he wants a centre-back and is still in the hunt for a number 10. He is looking in the European market but also has long-term plans to shop in Scandinavia in the winter window.

Manchester City are said to have agreed a deal to sign a goalkeeper and are keen to add depth in defence.

Aston Villa need a goalscorer and will look to add several options in attack. West Ham also want a striker, while Reading are on the hunt for central midfielders.

Tottenham are keen to add depth in full-back areas, while they also need firepower up front. Leicester are expected to bring in several players to replace those potentially leaving the club.

Liverpool want to replace the positions of the three senior players leaving the club this summer - a winger, a central midfielder and a centre-back. A full-back is also on their list.

What deals have already happened?

Inessa Kaagman joined Brighton from Everton in 2020 but has returned to the Netherlands

Dutch midfielder Inessa Kaagman has left Brighton to join PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal full-backs Noelle Maritz and Steph Catley have signed new deals with the club, while Tottenham's Kerys Harrop, Shelina Zadorsky, Becky Spencer and Ashleigh Neville have all extended their contracts.

Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey has returned to Manchester United from her loan spell at Birmingham City, while full-back Charlotte Wardlaw is back at parent Chelsea following a successful season on loan at Liverpool.