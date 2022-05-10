Max Cleworth has scored one goal in 28 all-competition appearances for Wrexham this season

Wrexham's teenage defender Max Cleworth says it is "weird" going from reserve to Ryan Reynolds' social media list.

The Cheshire-born 19-year-old had not made a league appearance when the North Wales club were catapulted into the headlines after their A-lister takeover.

Now a regular in the side that could seal promotion to the Football League this week, he admits it is strange being centre-stage.

"When it came up on my phone Ryan Reynolds followed me on Instagram I thought surely it was a fake account," said Cleworth.

"I had a laugh with my mum and dad about it because it's almost weird to think what Wrexham was like when I signed compared to now."

Academy graduate Cleworth first arrived at Wrexham as a 12-year-old, having only ever known non-league football at the Racecourse with the club dropping into non-league in 2008.

The centre-back spent last year on loan in the Cymru Premier and was wondering if he would be able to break into a team spending big under Phil Parkinson.

Yet, making his league debut on the opening weekend of the campaign, he has been a mainstay in a barnstorming second-half of the season that has seen Wrexham move top of the table with a 3-0 win over title rivals Stockport County.

"It's a bit pinch yourself stuff so I try not to focus on everything that's happened, just the games in front of me," he said.

"We've had some high-profile signings but I've managed to sneak under the radar a bit and focus on myself."

Cleworth admits that not being one of the star names of the side meant he had limited contact with celebrity co-chairmen Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, at least until his phone notified him of a new follower while out playing golf.

He adds that he may well be checking his social media on Wednesday night when Stockport - currently level on points with Wrexham but behind on goal difference - play their game in hand against Torquay, although he says he is more likely to be gaming than glued to the scores.

The midweek result will affect the promotion permutations going into Sunday's final fixtures, where Stockport host Halifax and Wrexham travel to Dagenham, but Wrexham will have the chance of sealing top spot whatever happens.

And although from the Cheshire town of Frodsham and a Liverpool fan as a youngster, the significance of the opportunity is not lost on Cleworth.

"As soon as you join you feel an affinity. I signed when I was 12 and I remember being a ball boy, you feel part of it straight away, from the youngest academy team to the top, it's one big club and one big family trying to achieve the same goal.

"And it means everything - these people live and breathe this club every day of the week.

"To be able to do it for them would be something special.

"We've given them a trip to Wembley [in the FA Trophy Final] which is a special day out for families and kids to look forward to, but if we can get promoted for them I can't imagine what this town would be like for the next year; it would be unbelievable, they wouldn't know what to do with themselves.

"They deserve promotion and hopefully we can give it to them."