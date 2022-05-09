Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Kenny Davis was a black cab driver until last summer when Sutton United were promoted to the EFL

Sutton United trio Kenny Davis, Ricky Korboa and Stuart Nelson will all leave the club at the end of their contracts this summer.

The club finished just one point off the League Two play-offs in their first season in the EFL.

Midfielder Davis, 34, made 185 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals, since joining in 2017.

Winger Korboa, 25, joined last summer and keeper Nelson, 40, arrived on a short-term deal in January.

On Davis, Sutton boss Matt Gray said: ''Kenny has been a superb player for the club and his professionalism and influence both on and off the pitch have been outstanding.

"Making his Football League debut, scoring his first Football League goal and appearing at Wembley were fitting rewards for his dedication and service to the club, and he will always be welcome at Sutton United.

"He remains a great friend and we wish him every success in the rest of his career.''