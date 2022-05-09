Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returned to Burton for his second stint as manager in January 2021

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has released five players.

Short-term February signing Oumar Niasse, defender Michael Bostwick and winger Danny Rowe have all been let go by the League One club.

Defender Luke Redfern and forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway are the other two not to be offered a new deal.

But captain John Brayford and midfielders Joe Powell and Michael Mancienne are among seven who have been offered fresh terms with the Brewers.

Goalkeepers Callum Hawkins and Daniel Moore, defender Thierry Latty-Fairweather and striker Tom Hewlett have also been offered new deals.

"Obviously we will see a few players leave," said Hasselbaink. "Michael Bostwick was really influential when we stayed up last season and we'll always remember him for that.

"It hasn't really worked out for Danny and Aaron, and we will also be losing Luke and Oumar too.

"John Brayford has played a lot of matches and was missed when he didn't play. He deserves the player of the season award."

Burton, saved from relegation by Hasselbaink when he returned to the club in January 2021, finished 16th in League One for the second season running.