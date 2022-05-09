Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Bruce Buck (left) and Todd Boehly watched Chelsea's recent Premier League game against Wolves together

Bruce Buck is set to remain as Chelsea chairman as part of a prospective new-look board.

A consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has agreed a £4.25bn deal to buy the club from Roman Abramovich.

The deal is subject to approval from the Premier League and UK government.

But Buck, 76, is set to be joined by Boehly on the board, with journalist Daniel Finkelstein and public relations executive Barbara Charone taking roles as non-executive directors.

It is not yet clear whether director Marina Granovskaia will join them, but she has been a key transfer and contract negotiator during Abramovich's reign.

She would provide added continuity after Chelsea were prevented from doing business because of sanctions imposed on the club.

It is understood British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, who is also part of the consortium, will not have a seat on the board.

Goldstein, who is the chief executive of a real estate investment firm, is a close associate of Boehly. However, sources have suggested he would prefer to take a less high-profile position given some fans opposed his involvement because he is a Tottenham supporter.