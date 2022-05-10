Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

A point away to Dundee United in Wednesday's penultimate Premiership fixtures will be enough to officially confirm Celtic as Scottish champions for a 52nd time.

Fourth-placed United are bidding to hold off Motherwell, who are a point behind as they host third-top Hearts, and Ross County in the race for two Europa Conference qualifying places.

County, two points further back, visit second-placed reigning champions Rangers, while Dundee will be consigned to relegation after a season back in the top flight if St Johnstone take at least a point at home to Aberdeen.

Here are this week's team news, quotes, stats and squad selectors.

Dundee United v Celtic (19:30 BST)

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts vowed to utilise his squad as they balance the aim of getting something from Celtic with keeping players fresh for Sunday's crucial trip to face Ross County.

Marc McNulty, Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) have played their last games of the season. Calum Butcher won't feature because of a personal issue.

Celtic have no fresh injury problems. Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again but the full-back could be back for the last game of the season against Motherwell at the weekend.

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen: "It's a huge game for both teams. It's a massive game for us in the race for a European spot. It's our last home game of the season and we want to show our fans we are capable of challenging them."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We have an opportunity to make it a special night for the football club and our supporters. I am sure they will enjoy it, but for me, every game is approached the same way. Every game for me is an opportunity to create something special."

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in 15 games with United since a 2-1 loss at Tannadice in December 2014, winning 12 of them.

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v Hearts (19:45)

Motherwell have fresh selection issues after a bug struck several more players following Saturday's win against Ross County.

Kevin van Veen and Callum Slattery were restricted to substitute appearances in Dingwall while Bevis Mugabi, Liam Grimshaw, Victor Nirrenold and Kaiyne Woolery missed out completely.

Scott Fox, Jordan Roberts and Sondre Solholm also missed the game through injury while Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire are out for the season.

Hearts will welcome back Aaron McEneff after a calf problem, while Michael Smith is set to get game time for the first time in three months after returning to the squad in Saturday's defeat at Celtic.

John Souttar (ankle) and Craig Halkett (ankle) are likely to be saved for Saturday's Premiership match at home to Rangers as they bid to prove their fitness for the Scottish Cup final the following weekend.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "The players mentally are in a good place. A lot to play for on the back of a great result, but unfortunately that bug is causing a little bit of havoc. I'm sure the adrenalin and motivation will overpower any feelings they have got in their stomach."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We've got a Scottish Cup final in less than two weeks and they're all desperate to be in that starting XI. They know there are a number of guys coming back who are trying to get into that team as well so they're all motivated, which obviously helps try to win games."

Did you know? All three games between Hearts and Motherwell this season have ended in a 2-0 win for the home side, with the Edinburgh outfit coming out on top twice so far.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Ross County (19:45)

With the Europa League final and Scottish Cup final looming, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will rest some key players and give others game time.

Striker Kemar Roofe continues his recovery from a knee injury, while defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.

Ross County have reported no fresh injury problems. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer's season has been ended by a shoulder injury.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "You always always want to maintain your level because we need the highest level possible for the last two games of the season. The final is getting closer - the fans are singing about Seville - and we have to build up everything to be the best team we can be next Wednesday."

Ross County midfielder David Cancola: "From what I have heard, we haven't got anything in Ibrox for a long time so iit's about time. I don't see why not."

Did you know? The sides drew 3-3 in their last match-up, in Dingwall in January, after two 4-2 wins for Rangers, but County have never beaten the Glasgow side in 18 meetings.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v Aberdeen (19:45)

Craig Bryson will not make his expected return to the St Johnstone squad, having had a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury. Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines.

American striker Christian Ramirez will not feature in Aberdeen's final two games as he has been allowed to return to his homeland to begin his summer break a week early.

Utility man Ross McCrorie misses out due to concussion, while right-back Calvin Ramsay is sidelined again with a calf issue, but winger Matty Kennedy returns from a back problem.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "When times are tough, you have to dig in, you have to look after each other and you have other things to think about.

"When you win games like last year, as we did, it is easy to keep the motivation going, easy to keep the spirit and buoyancy in the dressing room. This year has been a lot harder, but we have given ourselves a chance. If we can to get to the play-off then I will be pretty pleased, from where we were in January."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "We've decided to give Christian Ramirez an extra week off just to get himself back to America with the family due to the heavy schedule he has had this season. He looks a little bit fatigued to me and I put that down to the volume of games that he's had."

Did you know? Aberdeen have not lost on their latest 10 visits to McDiarmid Park since a 3-0 defeat in April 2016.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v Livingston (19:45)

St Mirren have an unchanged squad. Manager Stephen Robinson will struggle to fill his bench again, with several players out.

Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have seen loan spells cut short by injury while defenders Charles Dunne (foot) and Matt Millar (tendon) are both still sidlined.

Livingston have goalkeeper Max Stryjek available after a two-game suspension. Bruce Anderson is still absent with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are out for the season following surgery.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We want to build on what's been done, I say over the last three games, because it was a very good defensive performance against Hibs. We are really limited by injuries, so it's about getting through these two games and trying to finish on a high."

Livingston midfielder Jason Holt: "There are a lot of positives from the season but I think probably a sense of disappointment at not making the top six,. The squad was more than capable of doing that so there was a wee bit of underachievement."

Did you know? The latest eight meetings between the sides have either finished 1-1 or been settled by a single goal, with St Mirren winning three times and Livingston twice.

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team